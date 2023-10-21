Advertisement

Sports scoreboard for Friday, Oct. 20, 2023

The Canadian Press

Friday's Scoreboard

NHL

Columbus 3 Calgary 1

New Jersey 5 N.Y. Islanders 4 (OT)

---

MLB Playoffs

American League Championship Series

Houston 5 Texas 4

(Houston leads best-of-seven series 3-2)

National League Championship Series

Arizona 6 Philadelphia 5

(Best-of-seven series tied 2-2)

---

CFL

Calgary 41 B.C. 16

---

NBA Pre-season

Toronto 134 Washington 98

Philadelphia 120 Atlanta 106

Indiana 109 Cleveland 104

Orlando 109 Flamengo 76

Houston 110 Miami 104

Milwaukee 124 Memphis 116

Dallas 114 Detroit 104

San Antonio 122 Golden State 117

---

