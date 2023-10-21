Sports scoreboard for Friday, Oct. 20, 2023
Friday's Scoreboard
NHL
Columbus 3 Calgary 1
New Jersey 5 N.Y. Islanders 4 (OT)
---
MLB Playoffs
American League Championship Series
Houston 5 Texas 4
(Houston leads best-of-seven series 3-2)
National League Championship Series
Arizona 6 Philadelphia 5
(Best-of-seven series tied 2-2)
---
CFL
Calgary 41 B.C. 16
---
NBA Pre-season
Toronto 134 Washington 98
Philadelphia 120 Atlanta 106
Indiana 109 Cleveland 104
Orlando 109 Flamengo 76
Houston 110 Miami 104
Milwaukee 124 Memphis 116
Dallas 114 Detroit 104
San Antonio 122 Golden State 117
---
