Sports Transfer News 16 Aug 2024

- The Hockey News - Edmonton Oilers
Forgotten Ex-Oilers Enforcer is Launching a Comeback
A former Edmonton Oilers player is eyeing a return to the NHL.
- The Hockey News - Toronto Maple Leafs
‘That One Was A Pretty Funny One To Get Out’: Maple Leafs’ Mitch Marner Reflects on Leaked Coffee Shop Photo, New Head Coach Craig Berube, and the Departure of Sheldon Keefe
Marner took questions from the media following the unveiling of Auston Matthews as the 26th captain in franchise history on Wednesday.
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
Scottie Scheffler calls the FedEx Cup playoff format 'silly'
Scottie Scheffler showed up for the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis this week with his Olympic gold medal but he wasn’t exactly showing it off. “It's a bit heavy around the neck,” he told members of the me
- FTW Outdoors
Everything we know so far about ESPN firing Robert Griffin III and Sam Ponder
Robert Griffin III and Sam Ponder have both been integral parts of ESPN's football coverage over the last few years. For Griffin, he was hired at ESPN in 2021. He was part of the company's college football coverage on Saturdays and has served as an analyst for…
- The Hockey News - New York Islanders
Maple Leafs Learn What Islanders Already Knew; Super-Skilled John Tavares Was Not The Complete Captain
Auston Matthews is to be named captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs, taking the reins from John Tavares.
- The Canadian Press
Australian breaker Rachael Gunn says ridicule of her Olympic performance has been 'devastating'
SYDNEY (AP) — Australian breaker Rachael Gunn said the backlash to her much-ridiculed Olympic performance has been “devastating,” adding Thursday that she took the competition seriously and gave her best effort.
- The Hockey News - Toronto Maple Leafs
'That's Not A Human': Former Maple Leafs Forward Tyler Ennis Breaks Down Similarities in Auston Matthews and Oilers’ Connor McDavid
Ennis played 51 games for the Maple Leafs during the 2018-19 season and 39 games for Edmonton in 2020-21
- The Hockey News - Montreal Canadiens
Canadiens: Offer Sheet Mayhem
When GM Doug Armstrong made an offer sheet to two Edmonton Oilers players, plenty of Canadiens instantly thought about what could have been with a certain offer sheet. Meanwhile, Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes must have been thinking about something else...
- The Hockey News - Philadelphia Flyers
Former Flyers Forward Signs With New Team
This former Philadelphia Flyers forward has found a new home.
- People
Why Breaking Won't Be Featured in the 2028 Olympics (and What's Taking Its Place)
Break dancing, professionally known as breaking, made its debut at the 2024 Paris Olympics
- Yahoo Canada Style
'I'm ready to change the narrative': Allison Lang makes it clear the Paralympics are different from the Olympics
The Canadian athlete explained why the events are "not the same thing" and how proud she is to become a Paralympian.
- The Canadian Press
'It was a smooth process:' Matthews inherits Leafs captaincy from Tavares
TORONTO — Auston Matthews tried his best to suppress a smile as he climbed on stage at a press conference Wednesday.
- People
Gabby Thomas Didn't Attend the Olympics Closing Ceremony — Here's What She Did Instead (Exclusive)
The three-time gold medalist opened up to PEOPLE about how she celebrated her final night at the Paris Summer Games
- FTW Outdoors
J.J. McCarthy’s season-ending knee injury led to the Vikings making uniquely miserable NFL history
Whatever the Minnesota Vikings are doing right now, they need to stop and put themselves in a big old bag of brown rice. It's probably their only path to try and salvage whatever is left of their 2024 season because I don't think there's an NFL Genius Bar that will…
- The Hockey News - Toronto Maple Leafs
'Working Through That': Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving Updates the Status of Jani Hakanpaa
Speaking at the unveiling of Auston Matthews as the new team captain, the Leafs GM hopes the Hakanpaa situation will be health sooner rather than later.
- CNN
Panel member who ruled on Team USA’s Jordan Chiles’ bronze medal appeal has a history of representing Romania in legal cases
American gymnast Jordan Chiles and the US Olympic team may very well feel like protagonists in a Franz Kafka novel, as they find themselves trapped in an increasingly surreal scenario while attempting to reclaim her bronze medal.
- Yahoo Sports
Fantasy Football Rankings: 6 players with suspiciously lofty marks on Yahoo
Analyst Fred Zinkie examines the biggest discrepancies between his 2024 fantasy football rankings and those of the rest of the Yahoo Fantasy team.
- People
Australian Breaking Organization Says Raygun's Selection for Paris Olympics Was Fair, Dispels Cheating Rumors
Online rumors have alleged that Rachael 'Raygun' Gunn 'elected herself' to represent Australia in breaking at the Paris Olympic Games — but that's far from the case
- USA TODAY Sports
NFL's new 'dynamic' kickoff rules are already throwing teams for a loop
Through the first week of the preseason, NFL teams are still having serious trouble getting their arms around the new kickoff rules.
- People
Charles Barkley Left $100M on the Table So That TNT Employees Could Keep Jobs: 'As Long As I Got My People Safe'
"I feel really good," the basketball veteran said of declining to leave TNT amidst changes to Warner Bros. Discovery access to NBA media rights