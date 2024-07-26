Sports Transfers 26th July

Latest Stories
- The Canadian Press
Canada Soccer suspends women's coach Bev Priestman amid Olympic drone spying scandal
PARIS — Bev Priestman's time at the Paris Olympics ended before the opening ceremony. Canada Soccer has suspended its women's national team head coach for the remainder of the Games amid a drone spying scandal. The Canadian Olympic Committee added in a statement released shortly before 1:30 a.m. local time Friday that assistant Andy Spence will lead the defending gold medallists for the remainder of the tournament. Canada's camp was thrown into disarray this week when two team staffers were sent
- People
Caitlin Clark Vacations in Mexico with Boyfriend Connor McCaffery and Fever Teammates: 'Just a Couple Mermaids'
The Fever are currently on a month-long break due to the Sumemr Olympics, in which members of the WNBA will be vying for a gold medal in women’s basketball
- OneFootball
Paris 2024: France demolish USA; Argentina suffer controversial loss
The Olympic men’s football tournament started on Wednesday with three intriguing games.Here’s what happened.France romp to comprehensive win over USAScorers: Lacazette 63′, Olise 69′, Badé 8...
- USA TODAY Sports
Olympics schedule today: Every event, time, competition at Paris Games on July 24
The Olympics start today, so here is the full schedule for the first day of events of the 2024 games.
- The Canadian Press
Bassitt says everyone to blame as Jays' shoddy season worsens with 13-0 loss to Rays
TORONTO — Chris Bassitt declared everyone in the Toronto Blue Jays organization should bear the blame for its shoddy season.
- The Canadian Press
Argentina coach slams chaotic 'scandal' at Olympic soccer match vs Morocco
The head of Argentina's soccer federation said the chaotic ending to its Olympic soccer match against Morocco on Wednesday “makes no sense," and coach Javier Mascherano called the scene “a scandal.” The opening match of the men's soccer tournament was suspended for nearly two hours during added time after Morocco fans invaded the field and threw bottles in protest of a late goal by Argentina. The goal was later overturned by the video assistant referee, and Argentina lost 2-1. “What happened on
- USA TODAY Sports
Watch Simone Biles nail a Yurchenko double pike vault at Olympics podium training
Simone Biles stuck her trademark Yurchenko double pike vault during training at the Paris Olympics. Watch her pull it off.
- Kansas City Star
Royals’ Bobby Witt Jr. on pace to have stat line last accomplished in 19th Century
Does the name Jesse Burkett ring a bell? The Royals’ Bobby Witt Jr. on pace to do something that Hall of Famer accomplished.
- The Canadian Press
Swanson's 2 goals lead US over Zambia at the Olympics, Canada tops New Zealand after drone scandal
NICE, France (AP) — Mallory Swanson scored a pair of goals just moments apart in the first half and the United States opened the Olympics with a 3-0 victory over Zambia on Thursday night, giving new coach Emma Hayes a win in her first major tournament with the team. Trinity Rodman also scored for the United States, which is looking to add a record fifth gold medal to its Olympic collection. Zambia was hurt in the 33rd minute when Pauline Zulu was sent off with a red card and the team was limited
- The Canadian Press
Olympic soccer gets off to violent and chaotic start as Morocco fans rush the field vs Argentina
SAINT-ETIENNE, France (AP) — The Olympic men's soccer tournament got off to a violent and chaotic start Wednesday with Morocco's shocking 2-1 win against two-time gold medalist Argentina. The result only tells part of the story after a dramatic end to the match at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Etienne, which had to be suspended for nearly two hours when furious Morocco fans crashed the pitch and threw bottles from the stands to protest a late a goal by Argentina in the 16th minute of added ti
- City Xtra
Kevin De Bruyne puts family first following talks with wife over Saudi Arabia move – Poised to turn down £156 million contract
Manchester City legend Kevin De Bruyne will put his family first when it comes to his career, moving closer to turning down an eye-watering proposal from Saudi Arabia.The Belgian is expected to sit do...
- The Canadian Press
Jays sting Rays 6-3 with a four-run eighth inning
TORONTO — A few hours or so after Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier let it slip that he plans to retire, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. let it be known to the baseball world he has no plans to put his current hot streak out to pasture.
- USA TODAY Sports
Bill Belichick's absence from NFL coaching sidelines looms large – but maybe not for long
Bill Belichick isn't coaching in an NFL training camp for the first time since 1974. But his absence from sidelines might be short-lived.
- Anfield Watch
Liverpool increasingly set for EMOTIONAL farewell that could match Jurgen Klopp's
Liverpool are looking more and more likely to have another emotional farewell. It could well rival Jurgen Klopp’s.The Telegraph has a run-down of the situation at Liverpool right now and that natura...
- Canadian Press Videos
Chincoteague’s 99th Pony Swim attracts thousands
Thousands of people gathered Wednesday in Virginia for the 99th year of Chincoteague’s annual Pony Swim.
- People
All About Trinity Rodman's Famous Parents, Dennis Rodman and Michelle Moyer
Soccer star Trinity Rodman is NBA legend Dennis Rodman's youngest child
- People
Salma Hayek Listens to Eminem's 'Lose Yourself' to Prepare for Paris Olympics Torch Relay: 'Feeling the Excitement'
The 'House of Gucci' actress was one of the latest celebrities to take part in the special tradition on July 23, carrying the torch in Versailles
- People
Zendaya Goes for the Fashion Gold at Paris Pre-Olympics Party in Custom Louis Vuitton Black Gown and Blonde Hair
While the actress is not a pro athlete in real life, she played a fictional tennis star in the 2024 romantic sports drama 'Challengers'
- Fort Worth Star-Telegram
With paternity trial over, Jerry Jones to hold Cowboys camp press conference on Thursday
The Cowboys camp opening press conference had been moved from Wednesday to Saturday due Jerry Jones being involved in a paternity trail. Now that the trial is over, it has been moved up to Thursday.
- EPL Index
Report: Man United Reveal Transfer Stance on €200m Star Duo
Manchester United’s Firm Stand in the Transfer MarketUnited’s Unwavering Stance on Star DuoManchester United have taken a resolute position this summer, opting not to entertain offers for their st...