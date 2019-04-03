Sports Writer Challenges Donald Trump To $100,000 Game Of Golf

Sports writer Rick Reilly is challenging President Donald Trump to put his money where his mouth is.

Reilly, who wrote about Trump’s alleged golf cheating and false boasts in his new book Commander In Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump, on Tuesday laid down the gauntlet for a $100,000 winner-takes-all game with the president.

“I will bet him $100,000 I can beat him, but he can’t use his cheating caddies, he can’t go to his course and he has to have a rules guy follow him, same as me,” Reilly told “CNN Tonight” host Don Lemon.

Trump hasn’t responded to the challenge.

Reilly also suggested that Trump’s “grudge” against Puerto Rico correlates with a soured golf course deal on the island, and explained why the sport may be responsible for Trump’s embrace of a wild conspiracy theory about wind turbines causing cancer.

He added that the late golf champion Arnold Palmer would be “rolling in his grave about the big orange splotch” that Trump has put “on the game that I love.”