Sportsbooks stop taking bets on 'Jeopardy! GOAT' tournament after winner reportedly leaked

James Holzhauer, Brad Rutter and Ken Jennings face off on Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time. (Photo: Eric McCandless via Getty Images)

One of the most exciting Jeopardy! contests ever has already been spoiled for some.

Offshore sportsbooks have stopped taking bets on who will emerge the winner of the Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time tournament that airs this week in primetime. The showdown will feature James Holzhauer, Brad Rutter and Ken Jennings, the three best players to ever compete on the Alex Trebek-hosted game show.

As ESPN reports, some unregulated sports books began accepting bets for the tournament just after it was announced in November. However, about a month later, more than one establishment noticed that, following filming of the event on Dec. 10, one contestant was racking up a lot of bets. People were betting as if they knew who had won.

Dave Mason, of BetOnline.com, posted Dec. 23 on Twitter that his sportsbook had noticed “irregular betting patterns coming in.”

Closing the @Jeopardy #GOAT odds for now.



Some irregular betting patterns coming in.



Stay tuned — Dave Mason (@DaveMasonBOL) December 23, 2019

He explained to ESPN that multiple bets came in for one certain contestant, who had not previously been the favorite, “one after another.”

“Granted, the limits were $100,” Mason told the news organization, “[but] it raised concern and seemed strange, as previously most money was on [another contestant].”

The actual winner of the tournament will walk away with $1 million and serious bragging rights.

Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time tournament airs at 8 p.m. on Jan 7, 8 and 9 (with shows on Jan. 10, 14, 15 and 16 if needed) on ABC.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.