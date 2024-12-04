Spotify Is Hilariously Exposing Gay People With This One Specific Spotify Wrapped Feature
It's Spotify Wrapped Day!
For those who don't know, Spotify Wrapped is practically Gay Christmas in the community.
good morning gay people only, spotify wrapped is out
Personally, I think we should get it off.
Every year, Spotify has a way of subtly but obviously calling out the community for their music choices.
every year spotify finds new and increasingly creative ways to call me gay pic.twitter.com/tF5WwAwdJK
— Violet Rose 🏳️⚧️ (@Vibutler_) December 4, 2024
Last year, Spotify told us we all lived in Cambridge or Berkeley.
this part was so silly so do all the gay people live in cambridge pic.twitter.com/qPNKmubHeP
— chan! 💌 (@folklorewlw) November 29, 2023
This year, all the gays are being told they are "Pink Pilates Princesses" in their monthly recaps.
As this person said, "I think spotify wrapped just called me a slur."
i think spotify wrapped just called me a slur pic.twitter.com/B2tRvuOaqu
— SITA (@raspberhrriies) December 4, 2024
All over social media Pink Pilates Princesses are noticing this trend.
Did he… you know… get called pink pilates princess in his Spotify wrapped? pic.twitter.com/zZyXZOQYM8
— grant👨🏻🦱 (@urdadssidepiece) December 4, 2024
"What the hell, sure," this strut popper said.
i guess I'm just another pink pilates princess strut pop listener pic.twitter.com/J7enVlzwTU
— cherry (@cherriesntop) December 4, 2024
"Just call me gay please," another PPP said.
‘pink pilates princess catwalk…’ just call me gay please pic.twitter.com/GxdU2XF44F
— Desmond (@vincentdesmond_) December 4, 2024
As a fellow Pilates Princess I am relating to all of them.
seeing everyone else that also got called a pink pilates princess on their spotify wrapped pic.twitter.com/Bn4tqnTPQX
— Rio (@riomat7) December 4, 2024
Here are my favorite tweets about the whole thing:
Just seen one of my straight friends get pink pilates princess in their Spotify Wrapped pic.twitter.com/JsHGRPqAzZ
— nol (@neouls) December 4, 2024
Didn’t get Pink Pilates Princess on Spotify Wrapped… pic.twitter.com/7lDHRZ3Dkz
— Bryan (@swissbry) December 4, 2024
pink pilates princess is spotify calling you gay in the same way your music city being berkeley was spotify calling you gay
— 🦌 (@femmesavenue) December 4, 2024
— dan and phil yurimas (@phesbianism) December 4, 2024
Me getting ready for Pink Pilates Princess Catwalk Pop Season pic.twitter.com/imW6ph50RM
— JerBer (@_JerBearz_) December 4, 2024
I want to be addressed as pink pilates princess from now on pic.twitter.com/GbQi0upn3q
— richard / DISEASE OUT NOW 🖤✨ (@scarletbtch) December 4, 2024
I’m not like a regular pink Pilates princess, I’m a strut pop pink Pilates princess pic.twitter.com/4XvHLsCvl6
— Christian Tucci (@chrtucci) December 4, 2024
The Pink Pilates Princess in question pic.twitter.com/n4OFNTDJqp
— Andrew (@andrewnucatola) December 4, 2024
this year’s berkeley being pink pilates princess whatever the fuck pic.twitter.com/wtBkau5BP2
— chase (@whxteferrari) December 4, 2024
I’m a disco dancing, Oscar Wilde reading, Streisand ticket holding, Pink Pilates Princess Catwalk pop listening friend of Dorothy. pic.twitter.com/hgU6nDAtGM
— Tim Popp, Six, Squish, Uh uh... (@popphits) December 4, 2024
And lastly:
Spotify telling me I had a pink pilates princess strut pop season pic.twitter.com/MSfGHZs2Kz
— 🦷💫 (@_wonkyteeth) December 4, 2024