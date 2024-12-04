Spotify Is Hilariously Exposing Gay People With This One Specific Spotify Wrapped Feature

It's Spotify Wrapped Day!

Person with short gray hair and glasses, sitting on a couch, holding a rainbow flag, wearing a striped shirt
For those who don't know, Spotify Wrapped is practically Gay Christmas in the community.

Personally, I think we should get it off.

Every year, Spotify has a way of subtly but obviously calling out the community for their music choices.

Twitter: @Vibutler_

Last year, Spotify told us we all lived in Cambridge or Berkeley.

Spotify/Twitter: @folklorewlw

This year, all the gays are being told they are "Pink Pilates Princesses" in their monthly recaps.

Text on a colorful abstract background: "May was your Pink Pilates Princess Catwalk Pop phase."
Spotify

As this person said, "I think spotify wrapped just called me a slur."

Spotify/Twitter: @raspberhrriies

All over social media Pink Pilates Princesses are noticing this trend.

Nickelodeon/Twitter: @urdadssidepiece

"What the hell, sure," this strut popper said.

Twitter: @cherriesntop

"Just call me gay please," another PPP said.

Spotify/Twitter: @vincentdesmond_

As a fellow Pilates Princess I am relating to all of them.

NBC/Twitter: @riomat7

Here are my favorite tweets about the whole thing:

MTV/Twitter: @neouls

Twitter: @swissbry

Twitter: @femmesavenue

Twitter: @phesbianism

Spotify/Getty Images/Twitter: @_JerBearz_

Spotify/Twitter: @scarletbtch

Spotify/Twitter: @chrtucci

HBO/Twitter: @andrewnucatola

NBC/Twitter: @whxteferrari

Twitter: @popphits

And lastly:

Twitter: @_wonkyteeth

