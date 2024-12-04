Spotify Is Hilariously Exposing Gay People With This One Specific Spotify Wrapped Feature

It's Spotify Wrapped Day!

For those who don't know, Spotify Wrapped is practically Gay Christmas in the community.

good morning gay people only, spotify wrapped is out 04:09 PM - 01 Dec 2021

Personally, I think we should get it off.

Every year, Spotify has a way of subtly but obviously calling out the community for their music choices.

every year spotify finds new and increasingly creative ways to call me gay pic.twitter.com/tF5WwAwdJK — Violet Rose 🏳️‍⚧️ (@Vibutler_) December 4, 2024

Twitter: @Vibutler_

Last year, Spotify told us we all lived in Cambridge or Berkeley.

this part was so silly so do all the gay people live in cambridge pic.twitter.com/qPNKmubHeP — chan! 💌 (@folklorewlw) November 29, 2023

Spotify/Twitter: @folklorewlw

This year, all the gays are being told they are "Pink Pilates Princesses" in their monthly recaps.

As this person said, "I think spotify wrapped just called me a slur."

i think spotify wrapped just called me a slur pic.twitter.com/B2tRvuOaqu — SITA (@raspberhrriies) December 4, 2024

Spotify/Twitter: @raspberhrriies

All over social media Pink Pilates Princesses are noticing this trend.

Did he… you know… get called pink pilates princess in his Spotify wrapped? pic.twitter.com/zZyXZOQYM8 — grant👨🏻‍🦱 (@urdadssidepiece) December 4, 2024

Nickelodeon/Twitter: @urdadssidepiece

"What the hell, sure," this strut popper said.

i guess I'm just another pink pilates princess strut pop listener pic.twitter.com/J7enVlzwTU — cherry (@cherriesntop) December 4, 2024

Twitter: @cherriesntop

"Just call me gay please," another PPP said.

‘pink pilates princess catwalk…’ just call me gay please pic.twitter.com/GxdU2XF44F — Desmond (@vincentdesmond_) December 4, 2024

Spotify/Twitter: @vincentdesmond_

As a fellow Pilates Princess I am relating to all of them.

seeing everyone else that also got called a pink pilates princess on their spotify wrapped pic.twitter.com/Bn4tqnTPQX — Rio (@riomat7) December 4, 2024

NBC/Twitter: @riomat7

Here are my favorite tweets about the whole thing:

Just seen one of my straight friends get pink pilates princess in their Spotify Wrapped pic.twitter.com/JsHGRPqAzZ — nol (@neouls) December 4, 2024

MTV/Twitter: @neouls

Didn’t get Pink Pilates Princess on Spotify Wrapped… 🫨🫨 pic.twitter.com/7lDHRZ3Dkz — Bryan (@swissbry) December 4, 2024

Twitter: @swissbry

pink pilates princess is spotify calling you gay in the same way your music city being berkeley was spotify calling you gay — 🦌 (@femmesavenue) December 4, 2024

Twitter: @femmesavenue

Twitter: @phesbianism

Me getting ready for Pink Pilates Princess Catwalk Pop Season pic.twitter.com/imW6ph50RM — JerBer (@_JerBearz_) December 4, 2024

Spotify/Getty Images/Twitter: @_JerBearz_

I want to be addressed as pink pilates princess from now on pic.twitter.com/GbQi0upn3q — richard / DISEASE OUT NOW 🖤✨ (@scarletbtch) December 4, 2024

Spotify/Twitter: @scarletbtch

I’m not like a regular pink Pilates princess, I’m a strut pop pink Pilates princess pic.twitter.com/4XvHLsCvl6 — Christian Tucci (@chrtucci) December 4, 2024

Spotify/Twitter: @chrtucci

The Pink Pilates Princess in question pic.twitter.com/n4OFNTDJqp — Andrew (@andrewnucatola) December 4, 2024

HBO/Twitter: @andrewnucatola

this year’s berkeley being pink pilates princess whatever the fuck pic.twitter.com/wtBkau5BP2 — chase (@whxteferrari) December 4, 2024

NBC/Twitter: @whxteferrari

I’m a disco dancing, Oscar Wilde reading, Streisand ticket holding, Pink Pilates Princess Catwalk pop listening friend of Dorothy. pic.twitter.com/hgU6nDAtGM — Tim Popp, Six, Squish, Uh uh... (@popphits) December 4, 2024

Twitter: @popphits

And lastly:

Spotify telling me I had a pink pilates princess strut pop season pic.twitter.com/MSfGHZs2Kz — 🦷💫 (@_wonkyteeth) December 4, 2024

Twitter: @_wonkyteeth