Spotting Election Fakes: WatchFrameByFrame.com
10News anchor Jared Aarons explains how people can use the website WatchFrameByFrame.com to spot deepfake videos.
10News anchor Jared Aarons explains how people can use the website WatchFrameByFrame.com to spot deepfake videos.
Lady Gaga on why she chose to address rumours around her gender and that she was a man.
Good, and I can't stress this enough, grief.
Malia Obama was seen rocking gorgeous red hair this past week as she was pictured grabbing a solo brunch in Los Angeles. See the pictures here...
One of America’s most acclaimed magazine writers, Olivia Nuzzi of New York magazine, has been placed on leave while a “third-party review” is conducted after Nuzzi disclosed that she “had engaged in a personal relationship with a former subject relevant to the 2024 campaign while she was reporting on the campaign.”
And it's been toppled by a very different series altogether...
The 15-year-old daughter of Gellar and husband Freddie Prinze Jr. showed off her impressive gymnastics skills in the video
The idea came from the bride's mother who “coordinated, choreographed and recorded” the dance to send to family members so they could practice
Catherine Zeta-Jones teased a new look for Morticia Addams as she gave fans a sneak peek at Wednesday season 2
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have once again reunited after being spotted kissing at brunch.
The couple stepped out at Mother Wolf in Los Angeles after making their red carpet-debut earlier this month
The character of Deadpool is known to always push the envelope, but there was one element that was so over the line in “Deadpool & Wolverine,” it got cut from the movie.
The former first lady posed for the nude photos on her now-husband’s private jet in 2000
The Rebel Ridge star, who has been in the biz for 54 years, says being a dad is his pride and joy
Coronation Street star Daniel Brocklebank has enjoyed a holiday following the tragic Paul Foreman storyline.
May 31, 1998: The day Geri left the Spice Girls.
The claim originated on a satirical website. There's no credible evidence the pop star's presidential pick had any effect on her endorsement deal.
Princess Beatrice's daughter Sienna Mapelli Mozzi turned 3 on Wednesday, but the youngster received no messages from Princess Eugenie or Sarah Ferguson...
Sumptuous, sexy, and sheer.
“What are you wearing? A knitted diaper?” Teigen said as she jokingly referenced another comment in the funny video
Cosmopolitan UK sat down with Karoline Vitto to chat with the designer ahead of showing her SS25 collection for her eponymous label during London Fashion Week.