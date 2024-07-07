Spotty T'Showers now, mostly dry in Omaha this week
Spotty T'Showers now, mostly dry in Omaha this week
Spotty T'Showers now, mostly dry in Omaha this week
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Records tumbled across the West as a slow-moving heat wave of potentially historic proportions tightened its grip from the Pacific Northwest to Arizona on Friday, sending many residents in search of a cool haven from the dangerously high temperatures.
Could the remnants of Beryl make an appearance in Canada? Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network investigates the possibility and its potential impacts.
A stretch of the Texas coast is now under hurricane and storm surge alerts as Beryl is forecast to strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico Sunday, ahead of a Monday morning landfall
The storm hit Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula on Friday, and it’s on track for its third landfall early this week
MAYREAU, St. Vincent and the Grenadines (AP) — Mayreu is one of the smallest inhabited islands of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. It's so small that it's barely visible — a dot on the map of the Caribbean. Hurricane Beryl nearly erased it from the map.
Stay alert for rapidly changing conditions through the day Friday if you’re out and about in southern Ontario
A stretch of the Texas coast is now under a hurricane warning as Beryl is expected to strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico
Folks across B.C. are feeling the heat as temperatures have rapidly climbed to high levels, and will stay that way into this week
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A visitor to Death Valley National Park died Sunday from heat exposure and another person was hospitalized as the temperature reached 128 degrees Fahrenheit (53.3 C) in eastern California, officials said.
If you ask a mechanic what their dream vehicle is, one might expect a flashy and luxurious choice. Vehicles like McLarens or Lamborghinis, far out of the average person's price range, immediately come...
An extremely dangerous, unusually long heat wave is intensifying and spreading up the West Coast – and there will be no relief for days.
VICTORIA — A killer whale calf whose struggle for survival captured international headlines when she became trapped in a Vancouver Island tidal lagoon earlier this year only to escape on her own has likely been spotted swimming further south along British Columbia's coast.
From High Level to Fort McMurray to Edmonton, heat warnings are in effect for nearly all of Alberta.Temperatures in northern Alberta are expected to climb to between 30 and 35 C and will persist until at least midweek, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada. In Calgary, where Stampede is underway, attendees face temperatures in the low 30s.Rob Griffith, lead metrologist at Environment and Climate Change Canada, says the heat in western Canada is due to a system of high pressure, mixe
The storm is expected to re-intensify over the Gulf the Mexico after being downgraded.
Ontario set for a stormy Saturday: Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network analyzes the favorable conditions and potential impacts.
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The minister for the two islands in Grenada that Hurricane Beryl first slammed into with catastrophic winds had a simple message for U.N. and other humanitarian officials who asked what was needed: “Anything that would allow a human being to survive.”
The unnamed newborn's sex will be determined at a later date
Folks across B.C. are feeling the heat as temperatures have rapidly climbed to high levels, and will stay that way into this week
A few waves of scattered storms are likely in the Piedmont Triad. Storms are possible early Sunday before sunrise and more afternoon and evening storms are likely. Thunderstorms may bring heavy rain with a localized flooding risk.
On the nearby island of Stromboli the Civil Protection agency issued its top, red alert warning the situation there could deteriorate. The volcano there also started erupting earlier this week, sending ash clouds two kilometres into the sky and spilling lava into the sea.