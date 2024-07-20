Spotty T'Showers Saturday

Latest Stories
Trump says he will 'end the electric vehicle mandate on day one'
Referring to eco-friendly initiatives as 'green new scam ideas,' former U.S. president Donald Trump said if he wins the presidential election in November, he would put an end to the electric vehicle mandate, which requires two-thirds of all new cars and trucks sold in the U.S. to be electric-powered within eight years.
- The Canadian Press
A man kills a grizzly bear in Montana after it attacks while he is picking berries
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A 72-year-old man picking huckleberries in Montana shot and killed a grizzly bear after it attacked in a surprise encounter and injured him badly enough that he had to be hospitalized, authorities said Friday.
- CBC
Road closed after after water main break in northwest Calgary
Calgary emergency crews had to deal with a new water main break in the northwest community of Montgomery on Friday.Calgary police said they shut down Bowness Road N.W. between 51st Street and Home Road on Friday afternoon after water began pooling onto the roadway at the intersection of 49th Street.Traffic was diverted through a parking lot in the area, according to police, and a three-way stop was instituted at the affected intersection.Carol Henke, public information officer for the Calgary Fi
- CBC
Black bear killed after biting woman in North Vancouver
A black bear has been killed by B.C. conservation officers after it bit a woman in North Vancouver earlier this week. The woman was gardening at home in the Deep Cove neighbourhood at about 3 p.m. PT on Wednesday when a large male black bear bit her, according to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS). The woman wasn't seriously injured, BCCOS says.However, the service says the bear was killed to ensure public safety. Christine Miller, co-executive director of the North Shore Black Bear S
- The Weather Network
Readings may hit the 40s as more heat descends on Western Canada
Some areas will crack the 40-degree mark over the next couple of days as the latest round of heat descends on Western Canada
- The Canadian Press
Heat warnings spread in B.C. as records tumble in second heat wave for July
VANCOUVER — More than two dozen daily heat records were broken or tied in British Columbia on Wednesday as sweltering temperatures swept across the province.
- USA TODAY
'Is he gonna bite the boat?' Video shows white shark circling Massachusetts boaters
Video footage shows a great white shark circling a group of boaters in Massachusetts. Watch it here.
- People
Video Shows Dog Trapped in Hot Parked Camper Being Rescued by Colorado Police
Officers shared harrowing footage of a dog and a kitten being rescued from a hot trailer, while temperatures outside soared to nearly 100 degrees
- The Canadian Press
Tons of dead fish cover major river in Brazil after alleged dumping of industrial waste
TANQUA, Brazil (AP) — Several tons of fish have died along one of the main rivers in Brazil's Sao Paulo state after an alleged illegal dumping of industrial waste from a sugar and ethanol plant, environmental authorities and prosecutors said Wednesday.
- Reuters
Havana's roads change as Cubans adopt electric bikes and vehicles
HAVANA (Reuters) -Havana is famed for the colorful vintage cars that can still be seen puttering around its streets and are a popular subject for visitors' photographs. But these days, Cubans are just as likely to be found getting around quickly and quietly on electric scooters made with Chinese parts. "Electric motorcycles are solving a lot of problems in Cuba, they are already used for almost everything," explains Omar Cortina, a Cuban hotel worker who recently purchased his first electric vehicle - a lime-green scooter powered by a lithium battery.
- USA TODAY
Video shows bear walk up to front door of Florida home: Watch
A black bear in North Port, Florida is caught on camera walking up to the front door of a resident's home.
- BBC
'Exceptionally rare' whale sighted off Donegal coast
North Atlantic right whales are among the planet's most critically endangered large ocean mammals.
- Sacramento Bee
Old nuclear missile silo plagues Placer County minds. What lurks outside their homes?
The site has been known to have a toxic chemical leak since 1991.
- CBC
Man lands $25,000 fine after destruction of snake habitat in LaSalle
A man has been ordered to pay $25,000 after being found guilty of destroying the habitat of an at-risk snake species, the eastern foxsnake, in Windsor-Essex.According to the Ontario Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks, the man had participated in and supervised land-clearing activities on undeveloped lots in the Town of LaSalle.The lots are designated as areas of "natural environment" by the town and County of Essex — making them unable to be altered or developed.The properties a
- The Weather Network
Hot, dusty air is keeping Atlantic hurricane season quiet–for now
Bursts of hot, dry, dusty air flowing off the Sahara Desert are keeping the Atlantic quiet in the wake of historic Hurricane Beryl
- CNN
An ‘unusual and rare’ wind turbine failure is littering Nantucket beaches with debris, angering locals
Debris from a broken offshore wind turbine has for days been washing up on Nantucket shorelines, prompting beach closures and frustrating locals at the peak of the summer season.
- WFTS-Tampa
Tracking the Tropics | July 18, morning update
ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
- The Weather Network - Video
Dry conditions will worsen wildfires across Western Canada
Lightning and dry conditions have already caused many new wildfires to ignite in B.C. and Alberta, but conditions are expected to worsen in the coming days. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network provides details on this developing story.
- The Canadian Press
2 Amur tiger cubs have their first public outing at Germany's Cologne Zoo
COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — Two Amur tiger cubs had their first public outing Thursday at Cologne Zoo in Germany, one of several zoos that have sought to help keep up the numbers of the rare big cats.
- CBC
$50M Sunnyside flood barrier project digs in
Ground has been broken on a massive project to keep Bow River flooding on the south side of Memorial Drive, away from the thousands of residents in Hillhurst and Sunnyside, but costs include the loss of hundreds of trees.The Sunnyside flood barrier — a 2.4-kilometre project costing an estimated $50 million — is designed to mitigate flood damage, last seen in 2013 when some communities were devastated. That June 2013 flood cost $6 billion in property damage and financial losses in southern Albert