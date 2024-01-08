What is the spread for the Dallas Cowboys playoff game against the Green Bay Packers?

The Dallas Cowboys (12-5) will play the Green Bay Packers (9-8) in the NFL Super Wild Card round.

The Cowboys are favored to win by 7.5 points according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Cowboys are the largest favorites in the NFC for the Wild Card round.

The Cowboys are the NFC’s No. 2 seed and will host the Packers at AT&T Stadium where the team is undefeated this season.

The Packers earned their playoff spot with a 17-9 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

The Cowboys earned the No. 2 seed with a dominating 38-10 victory on Sunday against the Washington Commanders.

This will be the first Cowboys playoff game against the Packers since Dallas lost a 34-31 home game to a then-Mike McCarthy-coached Packers team.