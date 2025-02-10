Spreadsheets, questionnaires and ‘optimisation’: The people putting the data into dating

In January 2022, more than a year after the end of a relationship, Pourtahmaseb-Sasi, a therapist, writer and digital nomad then based in the US, put himself on the path to love. At the time, he was going through something he calls “seasons of growth” which, inspired by the educational YouTuber CGP Grey, is about splitting your year into three-month periods (or seasons), with each one representing a different goal or stage of growth.

Pourtahmaseb-Sasi had already been through his seasons of wealth, health, completion and aesthetics, and was now moving on to romance. “I figured that I cared about wanting to find a partner and getting married and having kids, so why not spend the next three months focusing on that as my main growth goal?”

So, he got on new dating sites, paid for premium subscriptions, began going to more social events and made himself a “date-me doc” – a long, CV-style bio intended to be shared online – complete with a form for potential love interests to fill out. In the form, he asked about hobbies and interests, aspirations, romantic orientation, ideal number of children, and detailed his sexual interests, offering potential matches the opportunity to share their own, should they feel comfortable.

At the time, and among a very specific subset of the population – usually tech-savvy online types – date-me docs were all the rage. Pourtahmaseb-Sasi had been made “vaguely aware” of them in his online social circle and thought they seemed like a good idea. Considering he was going all in on dating, he thought, “Why leave options on the table? Why not try everything?”

For Pourtahmaseb-Sasi, his date-me doc was part of a wider strategy for romance, something he believes is certainly “optimisable”. For him, this looked like going on at least one, but sometimes up to four, dates a week, using trial and error to figure out the places most suitable for meeting people, spending a further one to four hours per night on dating sites and, of course, sharing his date-me doc. “I was really looking at all the options I could think of, things that had worked for me in the past, things that I hadn’t tried but worked for other people, and doubling down on those.”

‘The digital fix’

The Oxford English Dictionary defines optimisation as “the action or process of making the best of something”. It’s a core principle of economics; a goal-oriented mindset that requires making the most of what one has in order to maximise results. Many of us, particularly white-collar professionals living in cities, buy into the idea that we can optimise our lives. Self-optimisation – known in the 2010s as “life-hacking” or, now, especially among internet-dwelling young people, “maxxing” – is a relatively new and under-researched concept, one often associated with entrepreneurs.

But it’s undeniably true that, for certain people in Western society, this “growth mindset” has trickled down from the halls of Wall Street and into our personal lives, growing in tandem with technology. Wearable tech lets us track our sleep and activity metrics; tools such as Google Calendar and Notion help us optimise our time; self-help books, therapy and psychedelic compounds help us maximise our mindset; injectables are offered to improve our faces; and dating apps promise to revolutionise our love lives.

I’m not completely against this culture of optimisation. After all, we’re all so busy, and who doesn’t want to be the healthiest, happiest version of themselves? We’d do very well to optimise things within our control, such as the number of steps we do daily, the food we eat and the time we wake up and go to sleep. But the idea that we could optimise something as mystifying and magical as love? That’s where it loses me.

After leaving a seven-year relationship last year at the age of 26, I entered a “dating market” (yuck) that felt entirely dystopian. There was no way I was going to try to whittle myself down to five photographs and three prompts that read more like a product description than a bio, no way I was going to spend hours swiping to the point of complete dehumanisation, and I certainly wasn’t going to try with searing effort to find someone who could love me. Where’s the romance in that?

Admittedly, though, I am in my mid-20s and recently single. Unlike Pourtahmaseb-Sasi, for me, finding a life partner is the last thing on my mind. Also unlike Pourtahmaseb-Sasi, I don’t buy into the juicy promise that optimised, tech-fuelled dating offers us: that with more reach, we have more chance of finding a near-perfect match – a promise that, while iced with logic, chimes closely with the contentious yet persistent notion of The One.

“The internet really has given people something like worldwide reach in potentially finding them their matches,” he says, noting the “optionality” we have compared with previous generations. “And I don’t necessarily think some great algorithm out there is going to come out and help people really find their perfect matches in the world, but it’s actually somewhat more possible now than it used to be.” Indeed, in a world as big and interconnected as ours, this possibility is as stressful as it is tantalising.

Herein lies the need for optimisation. If we are to find our perfect person, we need algorithms, Google Forms and lists of Qualities I Want in a Partner, but while the internet has made finding The One seem much more possible, the need for control in our dating lives predates the likes of Bumble.

Dr Carolina Bandinelli, a professor at the University of Warwick researching the digital culture of love, traces it back to around the 1980s, when individual choice took precedence over, well, everything. “As part of that social and cultural shift whereby a good life was one that you create freely, and that life was seen as a process whereby your true self unfolds – rather than one that was governed by social or family structures – freedom reigned supreme, as did the idea that we could love freely.” Essentially, we were granted the freedom of choice when it came to our romantic and family lives – but the responsibility of choosing wisely weighs heavy.

So the solution to one problem – that we may end up unhappily attached to someone we married out of duty – created a new one: that we may end up unhappily attached to someone we chose of our own volition and have no one to blame but ourselves. “This has taken a toll,” says Bandinelli.

That is especially true for those looking to start a family. Lulie Tanett, 35, who lives in Oxford and co-hosts the podcast Reason Is Fun, also made a date-me doc in 2022. “I didn’t date that much until my late 20s, so I was a bit of a late bloomer and I only realised late that I wanted a family,” she tells me over the phone. “I’d just got out of a relationship and then I thought, ‘Oh no, I don’t have time to mess around. I need to actually find someone and to start that family,’ so it was kind of made in desperation.”

Lulie Tanett created her date-me doc so that she could stop wasting time on first dates that weren’t going to go anywhere - Fran Monks

The culture of technology, explains Bandinelli, is a “solutionistic” one. “In digital culture, whatever apps appear, the promise is to provide the digital fix,” she says. “Something that previously was difficult, impossible, opaque, ambiguous, finally becoming rational, quantifiable, controllable.”

When it comes to one’s dating life, Bandinelli rightly notes, this promise is an appealing one. So we give to the algorithms what we previously gave to fate, and the numbers don’t lie. Although mobile dating apps such as Hinge and Tinder are losing favour – Ofcom’s 2024 Online Nation report shows that the top three dating apps in this country each saw a drop in reach in the hundreds of thousands between 2023 and 2024 – in May of last year five million UK adults visited an online dating service of some kind. Indeed, dating apps are still used by some 300 million people worldwide, according to the research firm Business of Apps.

As Pourtahmaseb-Sasi said, dating apps open up the possibility of finding our perfect person. They use AI algorithms to help weed out options; to find the needle in the ever-growing haystack. It’s easy to look at the binary code behind dating profiles, or indeed the brusque tone of Pourtahmaseb-Sasi’s dating survey, and conclude, as I did, that they are in fact entirely unromantic. On the contrary, they feed into the highly romanticised idea of The One. But the fact that dating apps open us up to the possibility of The One is exactly what drives this constant push for optimisation. Why? Because it isn’t real, and that’s the point.

‘An illusion of choice’

Bandinelli explains that apps are designed to be “sticky” – otherwise they wouldn’t be profitable. It’s hardly a conspiracy theory to suggest that dating apps might not work as well as they want us to believe. Yet hopeless romantics are pulled in by the prospect of the “romantic ideal”, as Marie Bergström, sociologist and author of The New Laws of Love: Online Dating and the Privatization of Intimacy, puts it. She explains, “Online dating has reinforced the notion that there is a person who is perfectly compatible for us and they’re out there waiting for us, and you need to go out and find them.” And so dating apps produce “an illusion of choice”, trapping people in a cycle of searching for the person with whom things will just feel easy.

It’s this constant searching, going on first date after first date, that fosters the disillusionment sweeping the dating scene. So, to solve it, people attempt to widen the net even more; they create date-me docs, post Facebook ads and share leaflets online, garnering hundreds – or in at least one case millions – of responses from people with whom it would never work. All it does is create more choice. And while people of all genders have been influenced by the promise that their perfect partner is just around the corner, not everyone is faced with these choices in reality. Young women, for instance, are vastly outnumbered by men on dating apps in the UK. Lots of young, especially working class men, then, might find it difficult to establish a connection with anybody, let alone The One. As Bergström notes, the same is generally true for middle-aged women.

Yet for those who are faced with infinite choices, the result is overwhelm. Tanett created her date-me doc so that she could stop wasting time on first dates that weren’t going to go anywhere. But the response was so high that she barely looked. “I got kind of overwhelmed by the number of responses,” she says – and the majority of them were not from people in Oxford, anyway. Optimisation, then, becomes paradoxical.

Some people try to tackle this by keeping spreadsheets or lists of pros and cons. Others delete the apps and give up on dating entirely, citing “dating burnout”. Indeed, the quest for love is both exhausting and time-consuming. A survey by the dating website Eharmony found that users spend around 55 minutes per day on dating apps. At the extreme end, some report spending up to six hours a day across multiple apps and websites. A friend of mine, who I won’t name, believes her incessant swiping contributed to her getting carpal tunnel syndrome.

Bergström believes this is because dating has become compartmentalised from everyday life. This, she says, is part of a “broader historical context” where everything we do has become more disconnected. “We have a specific time and place for everything,” she says. “We have our work time, our family time, our friends time, our sports time, our dating time and time for ourselves.” Not to mention, there are fewer places to meet people and it has become less socially acceptable to broach a romantic relationship with a friend of a friend or a colleague. Dating apps perpetuate this. It’s easier, now, to keep things clean and distinct – no need to mess up a friendship group or your place of work or your gym. So why wouldn’t you?

Dating apps ‘provide a digital infrastructure’ for our modern attitudes to finding love, where dating is seen as separate to general living - Alamy

Dating apps, then, as Bandinelli puts it, “provide a digital infrastructure” for the current paradigm: the one that puts us in charge of finding The One, and in which dating is something separate to general living. A relationship, as many of us can attest, is no longer something that just happens, it’s something we have to look for.

So dating has become its own separate thing which takes up its own separate time. And time is a hot commodity. Thus people try to optimise further, not just their chances of meeting someone, but their time, too. Some, like Pourtahmaseb-Sasi, send out Google Forms with the kinds of questions you usually wouldn’t get to before the third date, to avoid putting in the hours with people with whom they don’t, ultimately, align. People are even using AI-based apps to craft messages and responses to people they are getting to know.

‘I literally had a guy walk me from our date to my next’

Tinder’s Future of Dating report for 2023 found that 51 per cent of Gen Z-ers surveyed said they were constantly looking for ways to fit dating around their daily schedules. The term “stack dating” was coined, which describes slotting in dates between meetings, chores, or even stacking them with other dates. And while this tendency to optimise dating has trickled down, via dating apps, to the mainstream, there are some demographics who may find it more necessary than others.

These people, says Bergström, tend to be those in busy jobs – think CEOs and self-employed tech entrepreneurs – and middle-aged divorcees who, often having families to look after, have much less time to socialise than younger people might.

Sarah (not her real name), 50, from south-west London, returned to dating after the break-up of her marriage. A media executive with a loaded schedule, she had to optimise her diary to fit it all in. “Twice I scheduled three vibe-check meets in a day,” she says. She wanted to meet people face-to-face in order to determine chemistry potential. Rachel, a 26-year-old UX designer living in London, does the same. “I literally had a guy walk me from our date to my next,” she says. But, like Tanett, Sarah found her attempt at optimisation more exhausting than productive. “I won’t be doing that again,” she says.

Rachel, who wants a long-term partner eventually, goes on about three dates a week, often with new people, despite juggling a full-time job, a second passion project, multiple hobbies and a social life. “I would definitely say dating is part of my [life] that I schedule in and make time for, just like friends or going to the gym,” she explains. Still, if her expectations aren’t met early, Rachel doesn’t waste any time, and if potential dates don’t schedule an in-person meeting fast enough, she waves goodbye. “I tell them I don’t want a pen pal,” she says.

I ask if she communicates her expectations beforehand. “I don’t like to mother people, I prefer for people to show me who they are. Often with men if you tell them what you want [and] are looking for in a partner, they try to just be what you want rather than be honest with who they are – I think it’s best for people to show you who they are through actions rather than words.” If someone has the type of assertive personality she wants in a partner, the thinking goes, she won’t have to ask them to schedule a date.

‘Efficiency means minimising every grey area’

Essentially, this is a way to keep whittling down the choices, to find The One. In the context of evolution, it makes sense that some people have begun to behave this way. As evolutionary psychologist Max Blumberg explains, our ancient brains have not evolved to handle this endless stream of choice. “Your brain’s got no way of dealing with it,” he says. “Now, a very important drive in your brain is that you want a mate, a partner, and so what you’ve got to try to do is find systems to help reduce the numbers.”

For Bandinelli, this is all about efficiency. “Efficiency means minimising every grey area, minimising every waste of time,” she says. “We don’t want to risk losing time, we don’t want to risk meeting someone that we don’t like. We don’t want to risk being hurt.” But, as Blumberg notes, this leads to a culture where efficiency is prized above effectiveness. “Some people turn dating into a full-time thing, but it’s kind of self-defeating, isn’t it?” he says. “It’s not bringing you any more time, and actually the best way of knowing if someone is going to be right for you is spending time with them. When you move quickly, you make bad judgment calls.”

Bergström agrees, noting that it is not just risk aversion at play but a focus on what the other person is and what they can do for us. “People think a lot about if he or she is right for them, and reflect very little on whether they are ready or open to meeting another person.” Bandinelli echoes this sentiment: “People feel that love should work for them, not the other way round.”

To this end, Bergström believes that people have a misunderstanding about what it means to fall in love, which is at the crux of this issue. “Love happens because you meet someone who is both compatible and open to falling in love, which means that she or he is open to meeting another human being, who might be very different to them,” she says. “And you choose to become interested in them, learn more about them, care about them and fall in love with them.” Put simply, the perfect person for you isn’t just a list of traits that make them compatible, they’re emotionally ready and able to fall in love, too.

In this sense, there is always an element of chance – or fate – and it’s something you can’t control. That’s not to say optimisation doesn’t work at all. Pourtahmaseb-Sasi, who is travelling indefinitely and willing to relocate for love, found success with his date-me doc, and ended up in a two-year committed relationship which, although it hasn’t worked out, he says was the best he’s ever been in. Two of my closest friends who met on Tinder got married in the summer, and millions more continue to fall in love after meeting online. But if there’s one thing you can’t account for, it’s someone else’s feelings.

Tanett, who has become disillusioned with optimised dating, agrees. “The whole concept of optimisation comes from this idea that you can make a list of traits of someone and then know how well you’ll click,” she says. “But when it comes to a romantic relationship, it’s never about this list of things. It’s always about that subtle feeling, how you vibe together, whether you feel good together.”

For Tanett, optimising love seems “counterproductive” – and yet, she says, “what hope is there if it’s left to chance?

“Having said that, is love ever not left to chance?”