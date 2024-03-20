Spring Snow Falls Over Rochester Roads

Snow blanketed Rochester, New York, on Tuesday, March 19, marking a cold official start to spring.

Videos filmed by Joseph Frascati show snow falling near Rochester Airport on Tuesday.

“First day of #Spring with a sense of humor. Yes, the snow melts pretty fast but still it’s cold and snowing!” he captioned the video.

The National Weather Service office in Buffalo said a band of lake enhanced snow was pushing through western New York on Tuesday evening, with additional snowfall expected on Wednesday. Credit: Joseph Frascati via Storyful