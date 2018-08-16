Springboks pack bolstered by return of Marx and Etzebeth

DURBAN, South Africa (AP) — South Africa's forward pack has been bolstered by the return from injury of hooker Malcolm Marx and lock Eben Etzebeth for the Rugby Championship test against Argentina on Saturday.

Former captain Warren Whiteley was also recalled at No. 8 and Francois Louw will start at openside flank when the Springboks open their championship in Durban.

The four all missed the June series against England.

Siya Kolisi retains the captaincy and switches to blindside flank.

South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus has given 20-year-old flyhalf Damian Willemse the chance of a test debut from the bench, meaning Elton Jantjies misses out on selection after guiding the Lions to the Super Rugby final. Handre Pollard starts in the No. 10 jersey.

There was the chance of another debut with Bulls loose forward Marco van Staden winning a place on the bench.

Erasmus selected Andre Esterhuizen at center to partner Sharks teammate Lukhanyo Am. Makazole Mapimpi was picked on the right wing in place of the injured S'busiso Nkosi.

Faf de Klerk was retained at scrumhalf and Willie le Roux at fullback.

