Springwatch visits reserve's natterjack toads

Rare toads at a Dorset nature reserve are featuring on BBC's Springwatch series.

Conservation work at Hengistbury Head, near Christchurch, has helped nurture a stable population of natterjack toads - one of the UK's rarest amphibians.

Springwatch presenter Iolo Williams visited the reserve to learn more about the creatures for Tuesday's broadcast and is returning again on Wednesday.

He said Hengistbury Head was home to some "amazing wildlife".

"Nightjars, white-tailed eagles and natterjack toads are all fascinating species, and some great conservation work to celebrate too," he said.

Hengistbury Head is home to a stable population of natterjack toads [BBC]

Natterjack toads are smaller than the more widespread common toad and have a yellow stripe down their backs.

The population at Hengistbury Head disappeared in the 1950s but the species was reintroduced in 1989

Decades of conservation work involving the Amphibian and Reptile Conservation Trust has been aided by recent wet conditions at the council-owned site.

The species is protected by British law, making it an offence to even photograph them without a licence.

Robin Harley, countryside area manager for Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole Council, said: "It is a great privilege to play a part in looking after this amazing and important place but it would not be possible without the support of a dedicated team of staff and volunteers, who give many hours of their time to the reserve."

