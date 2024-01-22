Springwater bringing back town hall as annual event

Years ago, long before the advent of the internet and electronic communications, many municipalities hosted multiple town halls every year so their constituents had the opportunity to meet their elected leaders face-to-face and ask them questions about the most pressing issues of the day.

They were an eagerly awaited and integral part of life — residents would get the news directly from the folks who made the decisions and the folks who made the decisions would get direct input from the folks their decisions affected.

Town halls, by their very nature, were less formal than official meetings, affording people the opportunity to engage in an environment that was more conducive to the free exchange of ideas and information.

One of the questions facing municipalities today is, are town halls relevant or even required?

Virtually every municipality has a communications department, entrusted with delivering municipal comings and goings via a host of platforms and tools — e-newsletters, real-time website updates, social media including YouTube, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), TikTok and emails among them.

“I find that folks simply reach out by phone, email, or during casual conversation when I'm out and about,” said Springwater Township Deputy Mayor George Cabral. “I suspect other councillors find that type of interaction with residents about the same.”

Earlier this week, at the regular Springwater Township council meeting, Cabral and his council colleagues debated the merits of how and where future town halls should be held.

Prior to COVID, town halls were hosted in Springwater twice each year in various wards throughout the municipality.

The township hasn’t hosted a town hall since November 2019.

While all members of council were in favour of bringing back the town hall, they had differing opinions on which format was best.

Should the town hall be formally organized with a structured presentation and defined question period? Should it be an open house with a defined question period? Or should it be a more casual council-led drop-in format?

The first option, a structured presentation and defined question period, was the least attractive option. Councillors felt it would be restrictive and wouldn’t encourage the dialogue they hoped a town hall would produce.

“I don't know if people want to sit and listen to lengthy presentations,” said Coun. Danielle Alexander. “Also, it would mean a lot of extra work for staff to make the presentations.”

Mayor Jennifer Coughlin was also in favour of a more casual event. She said a structured format can be intimidating for some residents and the purpose of a town hall, in her opinion, is to hear their concerns.

Cabral echoed Coughlin’s concern.

“I believe a casual meet-and-greet provides residents an easy and comfortable way to talk with a member of Springwater council as opposed to being spoken to, as would be the case in a structured town hall,” he said. “Too much structure sometimes forces folks down a particular path, and I find folks are far more candid and personable during a ‘one-to-one’ chat.”

While Coun. Matt Garwood prefers option two, he’s OK with whatever direction council would like to take.

“I don’t think there’s any one bad option,” Garwood said, adding he’s in favour of any opportunity where residents can connect with council and senior staff.

Council also debated the merits of where the town hall should be held.

For some members of council, it’s imperative the meeting be moved around — hosted in a different community each year to send a signal to residents that every community in Springwater is important.

“Personally, I like the idea of rotating around,” said Garwood. “I like the idea of being more accessible and closer to our residents. We have a 15- to 20-minute drive from end to end and we might not have residents in Ward 5 who want to travel to Ward 1 or vice versa. They might have mobility or transportation issues.”

Coun. Phil Fisher took the opposite position. He wants the town halls to be held at the township’s administration centre so they can be as cost efficient as possible. He said moving the town hall events around the township would create “additional costs in staff time, municipal resources and money.”

Fisher also pointed out that the administration centre is accessible and has the space the township needs to accommodate a large crowd.

Coun. Anita Moore agreed with Fisher. She said the administration centre can accommodate many people, it’s a central location, it’s accessible, has bathrooms and parking and is familiar and central to everyone in the township.

“This is the most fair and equitable approach for all,” she said.

Coun. Brad Thompson is happy the town halls have been approved to return — regardless of where they're held or how they're presented.

"I think we need more of them to interact, inform and get opinions from our residents," Thompson said. "I had a town hall meeting this past fall in Anten Mills. My plan this year is to hold one in Midhurst on boundary adjustment and economic development."

In the end, council voted in favour of option three — the casual, council-led drop in format — for their annual town hall in March, at the township’s administration centre on Nursery Road in Midhurst.

Wayne Doyle, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, BarrieToday.com