Spruce Grove basketball players attempting to shoot their way into the record books

A group of basketball players in Spruce Grove are attempting to break the world record for the longest basketball game ever played.

The two teams, split into 12 players a side, tipped off their record-breaking attempt at noon Monday in the gym at Living Waters Christian Academy.

By Thursday they had already reached the halfway point of their goal of 123 hours.

"These kids are absolutely amazing," said Roc Weigl, who is in charge of making sure all the strict rules are followed in order to qualify for the Guinness World Record.

"A good number of them are rookies this year so they've never done this before."

Tough record to break

This is the fourth time this group has attempted to break the 120-hour record, which was set by players in the Philippines in 2014.

Weigl says his group broke the record later that year by playing 121 hours, but the attempt wasn't officially recognized by Guinness World Records.

The group then broke its own record in 2016 by playing 122 hours. Again, because of technicalities, the group's attempt was not recognized in the record book.

Now, Weigl says he's making sure all the rules are followed so their 123-hour attempt has a chance.

"If a player leaves the gym he's disqualified. If he comes back in and plays in the game, the whole event is disqualified so Guinness has some pretty intense rules," said Weigl.

'My first shift started at midnight'

The players are split into two teams. Half of them play for two hours, while the other 12 sleep.

All of the players have to eat, sleep, and shower in the gym — rules laid out by Guinness.

For 15-year-old rookie Emily Adair, sleeping for two hours and then playing for two hours has been the hardest thing to get used to.

"My first shift started at midnight, and went until two in the morning. I definitely had a hard time falling asleep that night because I couldn't comprehend how hard it was going to be to stay here for 123 hours," said Adair.

For others the physical toll has been excruciating. Blisters are common, and first-aid kits are sitting beside every bed.

Playing for a good cause

"If anything hurts or anything aches, you need to get it looked at quickly or else it'll just escalate and you won't be able to play," said Adair.

While the record is in their sights, the reason for this attempt is to raise $50,000 for the Stollery Children's Hospital, a cause that holds great significance for several of the players in the game.

Thomas Jereniuk, a 24-year-old player, was born with complications in his bowel and required surgery at the Stollery.

"I was in surgery the day after I was born and then I spent 12 days in the [neonatal intensive care unit]," said Jereniuk.

"Technically I wouldn't be here without the Stollery, so it's kind of cool, it's full circle and I can play in this game to raise money for it and put some money toward helping other kids."

The game is open to the public and donations are welcome.

If all goes as planned, the record will be set by 3 p.m. Saturday.