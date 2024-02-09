'Spunky' Muskox Calf Charges Ball at Tacoma Zoo

Adorable video taken by the Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium shows its resident five-month-old muskox calf going “full turbo mode” with her enrichment ball on February 7.

Willow, named after one of muskoxen’s favorite foods, weighs 170 pounds and “is growing fast,” said the zoo, which is located in Tacoma, Washington.

Visitors were invited to see Willow and the rest of the zoo’s big muskoxen at its Arctic Tundra habitat. Credit: Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium via Storyful