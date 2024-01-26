‘Spunky’ puppy with broken jaw gets a new chance in SC. Meet the ‘fearless little guy’

A “spunky” puppy had his mouth “banded shut” — and now, he’s getting a second chance at life in South Carolina.

The 1-month-old dog named Finnegan was surrendered to the Greenville Humane Society in rough shape. He had a broken jaw that was once “held together by only a rubber band,” according to the animal shelter.

“To know this kind of pain at such a young age — the only word we can describe his condition with is heartbreaking,” the shelter wrote Thursday, Jan. 25 on Facebook. “There was no question as to whether we would take him. We couldn’t let him suffer any longer.”

Now, Finnegan is on the road to recovery. He has an appointment Jan. 26 as the shelter starts to repair his jaw.

“Finnegan is still a spunky, happy boy,” the shelter told McClatchy News in an email. “Even with his broken jaw, he still eats and drinks well and barks occasionally. He won’t be available for adoption until his jaw has fully healed.”

Finnegan and his four healthy siblings arrived at the Greenville Humane Society when their family couldn’t take care of the dogs anymore. The shelter is urging pet owners to reach out to them “before situations get to this point.”

Though the animal organization said it doesn’t know how Finnegan got injured, the ordeal left him with an “indentation and swelling.” A photo posted online shows the adorable pup with an impression near his mouth, which was once “banded shut.”

“He’s our fearless little guy,” the shelter wrote on Facebook. “Finnegan will require X-rays and potentially surgery. We’ll do anything to help him feel better.”

