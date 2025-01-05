Spy at the front door - cat keeps watchful eye on the neighborhood
Residents of Manila in the Philippines are under surveillance: a curious cat has its eye on the neighborhood.
Residents of Manila in the Philippines are under surveillance: a curious cat has its eye on the neighborhood.
Jennifer Lopez left little to the imagination for her latest look in Aspen as she rocked a bikini and cowboy hat in new photos
"When setting up my appointment, I asked about the out-of-pocket cost, and the staff looked at me like I had grown two heads. There was no cost, of course."
Will the GOP Congress honor Trump's campaign promises?
Tim King, a 53-year-old Illinois man, tells PEOPLE the gift is estimated to be from 1978, when he was around 6 years old
"Nobody wants to see this, and no American can be happy about it," Trump said of the US flag flying at half-staff during his inauguration.
Sydney Sweeney shared an IG post including pics of her lying on a jet ski in a brown string bikini plus a shot that gave a rare peep at her engagement ring.
Baena and Plaza worked together on several projects over the years, including 'Life After Beth' (2014) and 'Spin Me Round' (2022)
Prince William and Kate Middleton have shared a heartfelt statement following the death of Edward Pettifer
Prior to her rumored split from Stranger Things actor David Harbour, British singer Lily Allen supposedly got creative when trying to see if Harbour was being unfaithful. According to the Daily Mail, Allen made an account on the high-profile dating app Raya to see if Harbour, who gained global recognition for his portrayal of Jim Hopper in the Netflix science-fiction series, was looking for other women. Through her account, she found his profile on the app, and could see that he had been active.
"I'm an Olive Garden employee. Anything labeled as 'endless' is truly endless, so some people stuff themselves until they are literally sick. All the employees hated the never-ending pasta bowl promotion because people would literally throw up at the table and keep eating."
Honduran President Xiomara Castro issued President-elect Trump a stark warning earlier this week over his vow to pursue mass deportations when he returns to the White House, threatening to bar U.S. troops from the Latin American nation. “Faced with a hostile attitude of mass expulsion of our brothers, we would have to consider a change…
(Bloomberg) -- Since winning the US election, Donald Trump has taunted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau by calling him governor of a 51st US state, threatened 25% tariffs, and vented that the US is getting ripped off by its northern neighbor because of a trade deficit. Most Read from BloombergIs This Weird Dome the Future of Watching Sports?NYC Congestion Pricing to Take Effect After Years of DelaysNYPD Seeking Gunmen After 10 People Wounded Outside Queens VenueBurned-Out Parents Need Bett
Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden stunned in a strapless corset and tiny mini skirt after ushering in the New Year with her family – see pictures.
One of the final acts of the Biden administration has left Donald Trump a chance to leave a major imprint on the alcohol industry.
Cara Delevingne shocks fans with a 'pregnancy' photo, reveals American Horror Story role, and reflects on a transformative 2024.
The rapper and model met on a music video set in 2001 and have been married for over two decades
"I [thought to myself], ‘Oh, no, this is not going to happen today,’ ” Linda Rosa recalled of the incident
This former Devils defenseman is heading back to the Maple Leafs.
"That moment four years ago set off what would become the most excruciatingly painful next few months of my life."
The ‘Maria’ actress is set to receive the Desert Palm Achievement Award at the Palm Springs International Film Awards