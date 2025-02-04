Spy Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp faces driving ban after speeding on London roads

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp is facing a driving ban after he was caught speeding twice in the space of three months.

The 51-year-old former England, Liverpool, and Spurs midfielder was taken to court by the Metropolitan Police last September after he was busted by a speed camera in Twickenham.

Redknapp pleaded guilty and received six points on his licence, together with a fine and court costs totalling £1,032.

But the TV pundit was back in court last month over a second speeding offence, and he has now been told he is likely to face an automatic six-month driving ban because he has accrued too many points on his licence.

ADVERTISEMENT

It would be the second time Redknapp has been forced off the road, after he received a driving ban in 2015.

(Getty Images)

He was disqualified at Staines magistrates court that year after a series of driving offences, culminating in a speeding offence in a Bentley on the M25.

In the latest prosecutions, Redknapp was caught out while driving an Audi Q8 on March 5 last year on the A316 Great Chertsey Road in Twickenham, southwest London.

Redknapp’s car was clocked at 46 mph in a 40mph zone at 12.42pm, and he was written to by the Met Police at his £10 million west London home.

He accepted being the driver of the vehicle, the case ended in a guilty plea to speeding, and he was handed six penalty points, a £666 fine, £100 in costs, and a £266 victim surcharge.

Met Police relied on speeding camera images to prosecute Jamie Redknapp (MPS)

Redknapp was prosecuted for a second time last month over an incident on June 26 last year on Putney Hill in Putney.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was behind the wheel of a different Audi Q8 at just before 8pm when the vehicle was caught at 26mph in a 20mph zone.

A Met Police case worker who processed the prosecution against the former footballer told the court a fixed penalty fine was initially sent in the post to Redknapp.

But when the TV star paid and sent in his licence details, police realised he would have to be prosecuted instead because a ban was looming.

“The additional penalty points would have resulted in the total current points on the licence being 12 or more”, the worker set out, in a statement to the court.

(Getty Images for Laureus)

“The matter was referred to the Prosecution Team for a Single Justice Notice to be issued.”

At Highbury Corner magistrate court on January 20, Redknapp entered a guilty plea online and a magistrate, sitting in private in the Single Justice Procedure, adjourned his case for a hearing in open court on a date to be set.

ADVERTISEMENT

The star is likely to be offered the chance to argue against an automatic ban that comes with 12 or more penalty points on his licence, if he can prove a disqualification would cause “exceptional hardship”.

Redknapp’s legal woes come just over a month after his ex-wife, singer and TV presenter Louise, was herself banned from the road for six months.

She was pulled over by police for using her phone at the wheel on her way home from the school run, while attempting to find an alternative route on the Sat Nav app to avoid traffic.

In her letter to the court, she stressed that her son relies on her having a car to be able to drive him to and from football sessions.

But it was not enough to spare her a disqualification.