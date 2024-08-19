This New Spy Thriller Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

“The Union” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the platform’s public ranking system.

Released on Aug. 16, the new spy movie straddles the action, comedy and thriller genres. Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry star as former high school sweethearts who reunite as secret agents working on a mission together.

J.K. Simmons, Lorraine Bracco, Mike Colter and Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje also appear in the movie.“The Union” has received mixed reviews from critics.

Read on for more trending movies of the moment across streaming services including Hulu, Max, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video. And if you want to stay informed about all things streaming, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost

The top movie on Max right now is “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.”

A prequel to 2015′s “Mad Max: Fury Road,” this post-apocalyptic action film focuses on the character of Furiosa’s origin story. Anya Taylor-Joy portrays the titular character, while Chris Hemsworth joins the franchise as the story’s main villain.

“Jackpot!” is trending on Amazon Prime Video at the moment. The action comedy premiered on the platform on Aug. 15 to mixed reviews.

Set in the year 2030, “Jackpot!” follows a former child actor who inadvertently enters and wins a lottery that makes her a target for those seeking her prize money. The cast includes Awkwafina, John Cena, Sam Asghari and Simu Liu.

The horror film “Immaculate” is the top movie on Hulu. Starring Sydney Sweeney (who also serves as a producer), the plot revolves around an American nun who goes to live at an Italian convent, where she uncovers some horrifying secrets.

Originally released in theaters in March, the movie made its streaming debut on Aug. 16.

“Young Woman and the Sea” is trending on Disney+. Daisy Ridley stars in this biographical sports drama about American competitive swimmer Gertrude Ederle.

The movie focuses on Ederle’s efforts to become the first woman to swim across the English Channel in 1926.

Related...