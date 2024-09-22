SQ investigating suspicious death in Saint-Gabriel-de-Brandon, Que.

CBC
·1 min read
Sûreté du Québec was called to a residence around 6 a.m. Sunday in Saint-Gabriel-de-Brandon. (Mathieu Wagner/Radio-Canada - image credit)
Quebec provincial police are investigating after a man's body was found in front of a residence Sunday morning in Saint-Gabriel-de-Brandon, Que., in the Lanaudière region.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) was called around 6 a.m. to a residence on Alfred Street where they found the body.

The crimes against persons unit has opened an investigation and is treating the death as suspicious, says SQ spokesperson Frédéric Deshaies.

An individual who was at the scene when police got there has been detained and will meet with investigators in the coming hours for questioning.

