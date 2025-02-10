‘Squid Game’ Actor Gong Yoo, Song Hye-kyo, Kim Seol-hyun, Cha Seung-won, Lee Hanee to Star in Netflix Period Drama ‘Show Business’

Netflix is expanding its Korean content slate with “Show Business” (working title), a sweeping period drama set against the backdrop of South Korea’s entertainment industry from the 1960s through the 1980s. The star-studded series brings together some of Korea’s most celebrated actors.

The drama follows Min-ja (Song), a determined woman who overcomes a difficult childhood to carve out her path in Korea’s burgeoning music scene. Song, fresh off her turn in Lunar New Year release “Dark Nuns,” leads the ensemble cast alongside “Squid Game” star Gong Yoo, who portrays her childhood friend Dong-gu. Their characters’ deep-rooted bond is tested as they navigate the cutthroat entertainment world together, with Gong’s character described as unpredictable yet uniquely responsive to Min-ja’s influence.

“Light Shop” star Kim Seol-hyun joins the cast as Min-hui, whose complex relationship with Min-ja evolves from childhood devotion to a nuanced rivalry. Cha Seung-won (“Uprising”) takes on the role of Gil-yeo, a legendary composer known for his golden touch in creating stars. Lee Hanee (“The Fiery Priest”) rounds out the main cast as Yang-ja, Min-ja’s mother, whose own dreams of stardom persist despite life’s hardships.

Behind the camera, the series brings together Noh Hee-gyoung (“Our Blues”) as writer and Lee Yoon-jung (“Coffee Prince”) as director. The announcement comes as Netflix continues to dominate with Korean content, with “Trauma Code: Heroes on Call” currently leading the platform’s Global Non-English series rankings above Season 2 of “Squid Game,” which has dropped to the second spot.

Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date for the series. The streamer recently unveiled its 2025 slate anchored by Season 3 of “Squid Game.”

