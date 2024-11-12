'Squid Game' creator lost '8 or 9' teeth making Season 1, explains Season 2 twist

The creator of "Squid Game" is opening up about his motivations for a second season.

Hwang Dong-hyuk is gearing up for Season 2 of the hit South Korean series on Netflix, which became the streamer's most-watched series ever. But the director has been open about how he didn't benefit much from the show's initial success monetarily.

"Even though the first series was such a huge global success, honestly I didn't make much," he told BBC in an interview published Monday. "So doing the second series will help compensate me for the success of the first one too."

"Squid Game" Season 2 is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on December 26.

Though he said his motivation for continuing the series was "money," he adds he also "didn't fully finish the story."

It's been just over three years since Season 1 of the series, which follows a dystopian competition show where impoverished people compete in deadly childhood games for a cash prize. Season 2 will follow last season's winner, Gi-hun, as he tries to take down the game's organizers from the inside.

Hwang told the outlet that the first season of the show was so stressful that he lost "eight or nine" teeth, but "the stress I feel now is much greater."

BBC reports that in the second season, contestants must now pick a side after every game: either end the contest early and survive, or keep playing for the prize, knowing they may die. The majority decision wins.

Hwang appears to make a connection between this new twist and the state of the world, including global wars, climate change and the exacerbated wealth gap. "New lines are being drawn. We're in an era of us vs them. Who's right and who's wrong?"

The show landed the No. 1 spot on Netflix in 70 countries, including the U.S., when it debuted in September 2021 and inspired countless memes, costumes and internet craze.

This season will see Gi-hun, or Player 456, return to the game to try to find the people behind it and end their lethal contest, according to Season 2's official synopsis.

"Three years after winning Squid Game, Player 456 gave up going to the States and comes back with a new resolution in his mind," reads the synopsis. "Gi-hun once again dives into the mysterious survival game, starting another life-or-death game with new participants gathered to win the prize of 45.6 billion won," equivalent to $38,460,271.

Contributing: Saman Shafiq

