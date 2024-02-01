Squid Game season 2 shares first-look trailer

Netflix

Squid Game fans rejoice as Netflix has finally shared a first look at the hotly anticipated second season of the hit show.

Premiered in September 2021, the series created by Hwang Dong-hyuk has earned a loyal following but has taken its time giving fans a glimpse of its second run of episodes.

The brand new clip teases what's next for protagonist Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), rocking crimson hair and set to find out who's truly behind the sadistic games of the first season.



"You'll regret your decision," a voice tells Gi-hun after he refuses to board a plane to go meet his daughter in the States, determined to seek justice for his fellow players.

"I will find you, no matter what it takes," Gi-hun replies before ending the call and leaving the airport.



Expected to debut on the streamer later this year, the second season of Squid Game has previously announced new cast members, including It's Okay Not to Be Okay's Park Gyu-young, singer Jo Yu-ri, Kang Ae-sim, and Itaewon Class' Lee David.

Sweet Home's Lee Jin-uk, rapper Choi Seung-hyun (aka TOP), Roh Jae-won, and If You Wish Upon Me's Won Ji-an are also joining the show.

Alongside Lee, the first instalment of Squid Game also starred Park Hae-soo, Jung Ho-yeon, O Yeong-su, Heo Sung-tae, Anupam Tripathi and Kim Joo-ryoung, though it isn't clear whether there's a chance to see some of the key players of season one in flashbacks.

Meanwhile, Wi Ha-joon, Lee Byung-hun and Gong Yoo have been confirmed to reprise their respective roles as police detective Hwang Jun-ho, Hwang In-ho aka the Front Man and the Recruiter.



Squid Game and its unscripted spin-off Squid Game: The Challenge are both streaming now on Netflix. A second season of each show has been confirmed.

