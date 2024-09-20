‘Squid Game’ Season 2 Teaser: Lee Jung-jae Returns for Vengeance and Another Round

It’s been three years since the world was introduced to Hwang Dong-hyuck’s timely and harrowing dystopian thriller “Squid Game,” but we are now finally getting a peek at what’s ahead for Season 1 winner Seong Gi-hun aka Player 456 (Lee Jung-jae). After winning the final game by default, with banker Sang-woo killing himself when Gi-hun refused, the guilt over his friend’s deaths and anger over a new leader keeping the games running has drawn 456 back into battle and this time, he wants more than just to survive.

Jung-jae is joined for Season 2 by fellow Season 1 castmates Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo, as well as newcomers Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, Jo Yu-ri, and Won Ji-an.

More from IndieWire

The official synopsis for Season 2 reads, “Three years after winning Squid Game, Player 456 gave up going to the States and comes back with a new resolution in his mind. Gi-hun once again dives into the mysterious survival game, starting another life-or-death game with new participants gathered to win the prize of 45.6 billion won.”

Over the summer, Dong-hyuck revealed in a letter to fans his plans to conclude “Squid Game” with a third season. He wrote, “Seong Gi-hun, who vowed revenge at the end of Season 1, returns and joins the games again. Will he succeed in getting his revenge? Front Man doesn’t seem ot be an easy opponent this time either. The fierce clash between their two worlds will continue into the series finale with Season 3, which will be brought to you next year. I am thrilled to see the seed that was planted in creating a new ‘Squid Game’ grow and bear fruit through the end of this story. We’ll do our best to make sure we bring you yet another thrill ride.”

The first season of “Squid Game” quickly became Netflix’s most-watched series and program in 94 countries and went on to win multiple Emmys and Screen Actors Guild Awards for its cast. It also spurned a reality series on Netflix that mirrors the show (sans death) called “Squid Game: The Challenge.” It is part of a growing trend of South Korean media gaining notoriety internationally, which include K-pop artists like BTS, as well as work like Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite” winning the Oscar for Best Picture.

Netflix drops Season 2 of “Squid Game” on December 26. Watch the teaser for Season 2 below.

Best of IndieWire

Sign up for Indiewire's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.