In Squid Game Season 2 Teaser, Gi-hun Tracksuits Back Up as No. 456

A new teaser video for the lonnnnng-awaited second season of Squid Game confirms the answer to one burning question we’ve had about the Netflix hit’s return.

Across nine episodes, Squid Game Season 1 followed Seong Gi-hun (played by Emmy winner Lee Jung-jae), a gambling-prone divorcé, as he and 455 other strangers were whisked away to a secret island complex to compete in a series of children’s games all given decidedly deadly spins.

Ultimately emerging from the ordeal as the sole survivor, Gi-hun made tracks for the airport to visit his daughter in Los Angeles. But when he saw the man who groomed him for the game doing the same with another stranger, Gi-hun snatched a calling card from the stranger, dialed the number and announced his intention to find out who exactly the game’s organizers were and why they engage in the atrocities they do.

While the finale left us wondering exactly how Gi-hun will do that, the Season 2 synopsis — coupled with the video below — makes clear that he will tracksuit up again, as No. 456, and step back into the deadly arena.

Players – it’s almost time. Squid Game Season 2 arrives December 26. pic.twitter.com/IVp5V48rwI — Squid Game (@squidgame) August 11, 2024

“Three years after winning Squid Game, Player 456 remains determined to find the people behind the game and put an end to their vicious sport,” the official synopsis tells us. “[W]hen his efforts finally yield results, the path toward taking down the organization proves to be deadlier than he imagined: to end the game, he needs to re-enter it.”

But why would the Front Man allow Gi-hun back, knowing he is out to destroy the Squid Game once and for all? I guess we will find out when Squid Game returns for Season 2 on Thursday, Dec. 26 — to be followed by a third and final season sometime in 2025.

