What we know about Squid Game season 3

Squid Game will return with Song Gi-hun deciding to go back into the deadly games for a shot at revenge. (Netflix)

Netflix's juggernaut hit Squid Game has returned for its hotly-anticipated second series, and if reaction to the first series is anything to go by viewers will be bingeing the show as soon as it's out.

The Korean drama finds Song Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) desperate to stop the violent games from happening again, but three years have passed since his bloody win. Gi-hun will stop at nothing to make it happen, even if it means going back into the games to stop them from the inside out — a wish he’s unfortunately granted.

Donning the 456 jumpsuit once more, Gi-hun must try to convince his fellow players not to go through with the deadly games, but money talks so it'll be hard to get people to listen.

Why is Squid Game season 2 only 7 episodes long?

Squid Game's newest season is only seven episodes long, two episodes shorter than season 1. (Netflix)

Season 2 of Squid Game is two episodes shorter than its predecessor, and it will likely be noticeable that the new season could have been longer for fans.

Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk explained to Deadline that the reason the new season is shorter is because episode 7 felt like a natural point to pause the story: “I wrote seasons two and three at the same time, and we were in production for both simultaneously, and currently we are in the post-production process for Season 3.

When is Squid Game season 2 out on Netflix?

“When I was writing the script for the two seasons, I felt like there was a big turning point or an inflection point, and that was the end of episode seven, so I thought that it would do it justice to have a separate season after that. That’s why I had the first seven episodes as Season 2 and then the rest of Season 3.”

When will Squid Game season 3 be out?

Squid Game seasons 2 and 3 were filmed back to back. (Netflix)

Luckily, fans won’t have long to wait to find out what happens to Gi-hun and the other new players they will come to know and love in the second season, because season 3 returns in 2025.

Netflix has not yet confirmed when the show will premiere on its streaming platform, but it is likely to be at the end of the year as that is around the same time the first two seasons were released. Season 1 was released in September 2021 while Season 2 comes out on Boxing Day, so we can estimate that Season 3 will come out in Q4.

Th release date will likely be confirmed by Netflix in the near future, if not shortly after season 2 has premiered. Given the two seasons filmed back-to-back it might also be the case that a preview for what's to come in the third and final season will be shown on release day.

Squid Game season 2 is out on Netflix from Boxing Day.