‘Squid Game’ Stars Kang Ha-neul and Hoyeon, Michael Fassbender, Alicia Vikander Lead Plus M’s Star-Studded EFM Slate

South Korea’s Plus M Entertainment arrives at the 2025 Berlin European Film Market (EFM) with a star-studded lineup led by “Squid Game 2” actor Kang Ha-neul in crime thriller “Yadang: The Snitch” and an international cast including Michael Fassbender, Alicia Vikander, Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung, and “Squid Game” actor Hoyeon in Na Hong-jin’s “Hope.”

“Yadang: The Snitch,” from the producers behind record-breaking hit “12:12 The Day” and “Inside Men,” follows professional informants called “yadang” who provide covert information about the drug world to prosecutors and police. When a drug bust at a party attended by high-profile second-generation VIPs leads to a dangerous conspiracy, a seasoned yadang must fight to survive. The film pairs Kang with “Exhuma” star Yoo Hai-jin and “The World of the Married” actor Park Hae-joon.

“Train to Busan” director Yeon Sang-ho returns with “The Ugly,” a mystery thriller starring “Harbin” lead Park Jeong-min and “Parasyte: The Grey” actor Kwon Hae-hyo, about a son who uncovers long-buried family secrets while making a documentary about his blind artisan father.

The romance drama “Pavane: For a Dead Princess,” based on the critically acclaimed bestselling novel, stars Ko A-sung (“Because I Hate Korea”) and Byun Yo-han (“Uncle Samsik”), following an unlikely couple challenged by society’s harsh gaze. “Night Fever” stars Woo Do-hwan (“Bloodhounds”) with Jang Dong-gun and Lee Hyeri in a Bangkok-set action drama about a framed boxing champion, while “Resonance” pairs Jin Sun-kyu and Kim Dong-hee in a true story about two musicians. “Project Y” features Han So-hee (“Gyeongseong Creature”) and Jun Jong-seo (“Ballerina”) as women who steal $6 million worth of gold bars.

Plus M’s production slate includes comedy-drama “The Noisy Mansion”; “Bogota: City of the Lost” starring Song Joong-ki; thriller “Gangnam B-Side” with Jo Woo-jin and Ji Chang-wook; romance “Hear Me: Our Summer”; action-comedy “Mission: Cross” with Hwang Jung-min and Yum Jung-ah; and drama “Dream” starring Park Seo-jun and Lee Ji-eun.

The company’s library features recent releases including “12.12: The Day,” “Love in the Big City,” “Revolver,” “Cabriolet,” concert film “My SHINee World,” and “Escape.” The catalog extends to titles such as “Don’t Buy the Seller,” “Hopeless,” “The Devil’s Deal,” “The Point Men,” “Hunt,” horror anthology “Urban Myths,” and critically acclaimed films “The Book of Fish” and “Beasts Clawing at Straws.”

“To create a sustainable industry cycle across production, investment, and distribution, we have built this year’s lineup around solid films that showcase fresh and innovative takes across various genres. Our goal is to respond swiftly to the evolving content landscape, delivering a diverse range of entertainment —from mid-budget films to major tentpoles, spanning across platforms,” Eugene Kim, head of content at Plus M Entertainment, told Variety. “Plus M is committed to bringing its content to audiences worldwide, transcending the boundaries of platforms, regions, and markets.”

The EFM runs alongside the Berlin Film Festival.

