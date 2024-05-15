Squirrel with a Gun release date: What we know about the bonkers new game

If you need more proof that games are officially in their weird era, look no further than Squirrel with a Gun, a madcap, open-world adventure starring a furrball with an arsenal of firearms.

The tongue-in-cheek game went viral earlier this year with a comical trailer that spoofed nature documentaries, complete with an Attenborough-inflected voiceover. In the hilarious clip, a heavily armed critter runs rampant across a serene suburban town, mowing down Matrix-style agents with SMGs and grenade launchers.

At this point, you’re probably wondering when you can play this sure-to-be masterpiece. After all, how else are you going to find out how a squirrel chanced upon an armoury fit for John Wick – or, indeed, how the cutiepie learned to use it? Is there a shooting range for rodents we’re unaware of? Who will stop this scourge of vigilante squirrels living out their Dirty Harry fantasies?

Don’t fret, we’ve got you covered: Here’s what you need to know about Squirrel with a Gun.

What is Squirrel with a Gun’s release date?

Before delving into the gameplay, let’s get that all-important release date out of the way. Squirrel with a Gun is out in the autumn, according to its publisher, Maximum Entertainment. That means it could arrive as soon as late September.

The Fast and the furrious (Squirrel with a Gun)

When it does land, you’ll be able to play it on PC via Steam, Xbox, and PlayStation. You can wishlist the game on those platforms to keep abreast of the latest info.

What is it about?

You had us at Squirrel with a Gun. Okay, okay, so what can you do in this game other than plug sinister suits? Well, it seems like it mashes together a platformer with a free-roaming shooter. Assuming the role of our miniature hero, players must find their way out of puzzling escape rooms in underground bunkers run by those evil men in black. Along the way, you’ll face elite bosses, including an explosive encounter with a tank, try out new weapons and meme-worthy outfits (cowboy squirrel is our fave), and stash as many golden acorns as you can.

Once in the outside world, you whizz around in a toy car, take on quests from passersby, or just mug them. Chip n’ Dale this ain’t. Yes, we know they are technically chipmunks, but you catch our drift.

Things go boom in the game's explosive first trailer (Squirrel with a Gun)

The game comes from Dee Dee Creations, a little-known developer studio that’s probably an indie outfit. Meanwhile, publisher Maximum Entertainment has been involved in numerous franchises including the Farming Simulator series, horror game Five Nights at Freddy’s, and Divinity: Original Sin.

Squirrel with a Gun is among a growing list of new titles made using Unreal Engine 5, the latest in game development technology from Epic Games, the maker of Fortnite. Others include Lords of the Fallen, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, Remnant 2, and Immortals of Aveum. Consequently, it could boast more fluid animations and fully realised characters than its peers.

Spend acorns on new outfits for your rambunctious new pet (Squirrel with a Gun)

What games are similar to it?

Video games have always been a bit kooky – how else do you explain Earthworm Jim, the Snes classic where you play as a fast-shooting invertebrate, or PaRappa the Rapper, the rhythm game starring a freestyling pup.

If you like the look of Squirrel with a Gun, you should give Untitled Goose Game a try (House House)

But, even by those standards, Squirrel with a Gun takes the biscuit (or acorn). Maybe because games have gotten stranger during the current generation, where oddball PC titles and more traditional console games have started to merge more frequently with bizarre results. That’s how we landed at Palword, a mix of Pokémon and Minecraft, that sold by the bucket load this winter. In it, players can make slave labour of the game’s adorable creatures, putting them to work building bases and weapons.

By comparison, Squirrel with a Gun owes a debt to the recent lineage of wacky sandbox games like Human Fall Flat, Untitled Goose Game, and Little Kitty, Big City, which recently hit Xbox Game Pass. These games afford players an unmatched level of freedom. With no linear path to follow, you can experiment with new and creative ways to complete objectives.

Nintendo removed the swear words from Conker's Bad Fur Day on the N64 (Conker's Bad Fur Day)

It helps that Squirrels, with their twitchy movements and penchant for nuts, are hilarious by their very nature. As older gamers may recall, this isn’t the first shooting game to star our buck-toothed friends. That title goes to Conker’s Bad Fur Day, an infamous shooter made by British studio Rare (the company behind Goldeneye) for the N64. The game was scrubbed of rude words and other inappropriate humour by Nintendo for its release in 2001.

We’ve come a long way since then, so we’d be surprised to see Squirrel with a Gun get the snip. If it does, the developers can expect a house call from one badass gunslinger they do not want to mess with.