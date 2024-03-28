Squirrels climb scaffolding on housing estate to enter homes and steal food

A squirrel sticks its head into Prof Mark Miodownik and Ruby Wright's kitchen in their flat in Sumner Building - Ruby Wright/SWNS

Squirrels are causing chaos at a London housing estate by using scaffolding to climb into people’s homes and steal their food.

Residents at Sumner Buildings in Southwark, central London, said the brazen rodents have the run of the estate since building work was carried out.

Scaffolding was erected on the block near the Tate Modern by the City of London Corporation 18 months ago to replace the original 1930s windows and doors.

However residents have complained the work is taking too long with deadlines being continually missed.

Prof Mark Miodownik, who shares his top-floor flat with his wife Ruby Wright and their two children, said the rodents had taken over.

The 54-year-old professor of engineering, who has lived on the estate for more than 25 years, said: “The squirrels are constantly up and down the scaffolding. If you leave a window open, they’re always poking their little heads in.

“They have the run of the place now – they think the scaffolding is all for them. They love it. If you leave windows open, they come in and steal snacks.”

Mark Miodownik with his son in their flat in Southwark where squirrels have been using scaffolding to run riot around the estate - TONY KERSHAW/SWNS

Prof Miodownik, who works at University College London, said windows in his home are now rotting but he is not allowed to fix them himself despite being an engineer.

He said the situation is “really bad” and called for the head of works at the City of London Corporation to resign for its “incompetence”.

“The scaffolding has been up for 18 months now. It’s a bit of a head-scratcher and makes me think they don’t know what they’re doing,” said the professor.

“They’re spending public money. It’s more than half a million pounds wasted in a time of austerity. They have not even said when they will be starting the work.”

Prof Miodownik added: “I don’t think they understand… It’s really bad. The head of works at the City of London Corporation needs to resign over this. They need to take responsibility. It’s incompetence.”

Scaffolding was erected on the block near the Tate Modern by the City of London Corporation 18 months ago - TONY KERSHAW/SWNS

Another resident, Joyce Paul, who has lived on the estate for around 27 years, says the squirrels are a “nightmare”.

Story continues

Ms Paul, 65, from Sunderland, said: “People climb on the scaffolding as well – they’re supposed to be alarmed but they’re not.

“But the squirrels are the worst problem. If you leave a window open it’s a nightmare. They’ve been in a couple of flats and literally wrecked them. It’s got much worse since the scaffolding went up. They use it as a playground.”

Etec, which is carrying out the work, estimated it would be finished within “six to eight weeks”, but residents are sceptical as they have been given similar timelines for more than a year.

‘Major works programme’

A City of London Corporation spokesman said: “We are investing around £107 million in a housing major works programme to bring all homes across our 12 social housing estates up to a high standard by 2026.

“This includes a £47 million investment in replacement windows. It is imperative that the window designs meet the requirements of building regulations and high standards required by the City Corporation and our residents.

“Whilst the window installations at Sumner Buildings have been delayed, redecoration work has progressed.

“A letter detailing the latest update on the project was sent to residents.”