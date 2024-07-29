SR 87 southbound closed due to Sand Stone Fire
Southbound lanes of SR 87 are closed due to the Sand Stone Fire. The northbound lanes are still open.
BUTLER, Pa. (AP) — Gene Puskar has been with The Associated Press for 45 years. Based in Pittsburgh, his career has spanned a wide range of events including the nuclear accident at Three Mile Island, the Sept. 11 attack that downed Flight 93, Stanley Cups and World Series, many presidential and campaign events and, his favorite, the Little League World Series. Here’s what he had to say about making this extraordinary photo.
As former President Donald Trump wrapped his nearly 75-minute speech on Friday night, he delivered a final pitch to the Christian conservative crowd, saying if they vote for him on Election Day, they would never be obligated to vote again. "I don't care how, but you have to get out and vote," Trump said at Turning Point Action's Believers Summit in West Palm Beach. The Harris campaign is characterizing Trump's comment that if Christians vote this one time they won't have to do it anymore as a "vow to end democracy."
J.D. Vance has lashed out at actress Jennifer Aniston, accusing her of a “disgusting” attack for commenting on his description of childless women as “cat ladies.”Donald Trump’s running mate used an appearance on Megyn Kelly’s Sirius XM show on Saturday to offer a defense of the resurfaced 2021 comments from an interview with then-Fox host Tucker Carlson in which he referred to Democratic leaders including Vice President Kamala Harris as “childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives.
The Grammy winner died in July 2023
"She was so excited for the Olympic Games," Steffens told the Associated Press about her late sister-in-law Lulu Conner
Anita Rose dies in hospital four days after being found unconscious on a track in her village.
Roughly 500 golf carts participated in a rally to support Kamala Harris for president.
Republicans are giddy about crushing Kamala Harris in November. They need to get a grip. Particularly if she chooses AZ Sen. Mark Kelly as her VP.
One of the frontrunners to be Kamala Harris’ VP pick has been accused of covering up a sexual harassment scandal and being too insecure to be “second under a woman.”Josh Shapiro, the Democratic governor of Pennsylvania, has consistently topped lists of potential running mates for the Democratic nominee-apparent, someone who had previously shown no hint of providing material for Republicans to latch on to.But now a Democrat running to be Pennsylvania’s state treasurer has launched an attack on Go
Kelly Clarkson's Olympic debut did not go particularly well, at least in the eyes of some.
Kamala Harris told supporters at a fundraiser Saturday that some of the things that Donald Trump and J.D. Vance "are saying, well, it's just plain weird."
A once-active teen has been left wheelchair-bound after spontaneously developing a painful condition dubbed "suicide disease". Izzy Clements, 14, had just started in year eight when she found herself experiencing headaches and sickness - which grew so severe she lost 10kg in two weeks. Doctors couldn't work out what was wrong for months - then Izzy, a once-keen gymnast, dancer and horse rider, grew weaker and began suffering with leg pain. The teen, from Leicester, had to drop out of school and ended up in a wheelchair due to the constant pain that was so severe it would even cause panic attacks. Eventually doctors questioned if she had complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS) - dubbed the "suicide disease" as the pain has previously driven patients to attempt to take their own lives. Fundraiser for Izzy's treatment: https://gofund.me/795d6cb3
Ryan Reynolds confirmed the sex of his fourth child Olin with Blake Lively in a conversation with Walking 4 Hope founder John Bell
Donald Trump is as thin-skinned a politician as America has ever seen. Voters should get a chance to see that and to judge it for themselves.
Naomi Watts and Reese Witherspoon were also part of the star-studded guest list.
Donald Trump has renewed the faith of forgotten Americans | Letters to the editor
"Once you know to start looking for these items, it’ll be all you notice."
ELANCOURT, France (AP) — Haley Batten was fined by the Olympic mountain bike judges for breaking a rule on the final lap of her race Sunday, though she will no doubt gladly pay the modest penalty after her silver medal marked the best finish ever by an American rider.
Chris Pratt is expecting his third child with his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger! The Hollywood couple expressed their surprise baby joy on Sunday with a beaming new photo of Katherine's baby bump.
Here's what you need to know about why divers shower between dives - and use tiny towels - as we get close to the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris: