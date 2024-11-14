Sri Lanka election: security tight in key vote

STORY: :: Security is high as Sri Lankans vote for lawmakers after electing a new president

:: Colombo, Sri Lanka

:: November 14, 2024

People queued up at polling booths even before it opened as armed policemen provided security across the country.

17 million voters are going to the polls to elect 225 parliamentarians from a pool of 8,800 candidates.

Dissanayake's party, the National People’s Power alliance (NPP), had just 3 seats in the outgoing parliament but is expected to win a working majority.

The election results are expected by Friday (November 15) evening.