Sri Lanka remains in control of 1st cricket test against Bangladesh at lunch on 3rd day

SYLHET, Bangladesh (AP) — Captain Dhananjaya de Silva and Kamindu Mendis hit half-centuries as Sri Lanka reached 233-6 at lunch on Day 3 to take control of the series-opening cricket test against Bangladesh on Sunday.

De Silva was not out on 85 while Kamindu was on 50, helping the side extend its lead to 325. Each scored 102 runs in the Sri Lanka’s first innings to steer the side to a total of 280.

The Sri Lanka bowlers, led by Vishwa Fernando’s 4-48, had Bangladesh out for 188.

Resuming at 119-5, Sri Lanka lost nightwatchman Fernando for 4, in just third over. De Silva and Kamindu then kept the home side frustrated throughout the session, putting on 107 runs.

The teams will play a second test in Chattogram beginning March 30.

