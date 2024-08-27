Sri Lanka's Dissanayake a strong contender for president with his alliance's focus on working class

Krishan Francis And Bharatha Mallawarachi
·5 min read

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — A political alliance centered on the working class has emerged as a strong contender in Sri Lanka's presidential race, announcing itself to be the agent of change that millions of people called for when an unprecedented economic crisis led to disillusionment with traditional political parties.

Anura Kumara Dissanayake, leader of National People's Power alliance and its presidential candidate, says he's serving those who were part of public protests that ousted then-President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in 2022. Protesters blamed Rajapaksa for an economic collapse that resulted in severe shortage of essentials such as fuel, cooking gas, medicines and food.

“The people of our country have a great expectation for a change” Dissanayake told The Associated Press. “They wanted a change and we are the agents of that change. All the other candidates are the agents of the old, failed, traditional system.”

Unsustainable debt, poorly timed tax cuts, ill-planned import bans, economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the government’s insistence on spending scarce foreign reserves to prop up the country’s currency, the rupee, led to the economic collapse in 2022.

Hundreds of thousands held street protests and took control of vital buildings such as the president's office and prime minister's office. Rajapaksa fled from his official residence minutes before irate protesters stormed in. He later fled overseas and resigned.

Current President Ranil Wickremesinghe was elected by a majority vote from Rajapaksa backers in Parliament to cover the remainder of the term. Critics say the Rajapaksa family, many of whom held different posts in the government before the ouster, received Wickremesinghe's protection in return for their support for laws passed by him through Parliament. People were angry about corruption, nepotism and economic mismanagement that the powerful family fostered.

Dissanayake says the people's wishes for a change were not realized because the protesters did not have a plan beyond ousting the president and weren't equipped to take charge. Wickremesinghe sent police to disperse them soon after he took charge.

Wickremesinghe negotiated a bailout package with the International Monetary Fund. In the two years since, inflation dropped from 70% to around 5% under his administration. Interest rates came down, the rupee rebounded and foreign currency reserves have increased. Creditor countries such as India, Japan and France have agreed to defer debt repayments until 2028, giving the island nation space to rebuild its economy.

But professionals and businesses complain of higher taxes, and all people are affected by the high cost of living. The system overhaul people expected has not been realized and critics say economic recovery means little under a corrupt system with no accountability.

Dissanayake says his administration can be the change people want: a sound economy in a corruption-free society.

NPP is a political movement made up of 21 different groups including political parties, youth groups, women’s groups, trade unions and other civil society groups. Dissanayake’s original party is the People’s Liberation Front, which is the key force behind the NPP coalition.

Dissanayake says despite his party's long-held policy of nationalizing the country's resources, they accept economic freedom and foreign trade. He plans to uphold the agreement with the IMF while his administration negotiates changes to ease the burden on the public.

“We can’t come out from the existing IMF program because we entered into the IMF program only after the country was financially collapsed. We believe there could have been another alternative. But now all the bilateral and multi-lateral agreements have been placed inside the IMF basket,” Dissanayake said.

“More attention should be paid to the hardships faced by the people when moving forward with the IMF program,” he said.

Dissanayake said that his administration will not seek to punish anyone accused of human rights violations and war crimes during Sri Lanka's brutal 26-year civil war.

He said he would instead focus on investigating alleged human rights violations and seeking an agreement with the victims’ families, he said. Both government troops and separatist Tamil Tiger rebels were accused of grave human rights violations during the war that led to the United Nations human rights council calling for investigations and prosecutions.

“On the question of accountability, it should not be in a way to take revenge, not in a way to accuse someone, but only to find out the truth,” Dissanayake said. “Even the victims do not expect anyone to be punished. They only want to know what happened.”

The People’s Liberation Front — which has waged two bloody insurrections to take over the government in a socialist revolution in 1971 and 1987-89 that killed tens of thousands — backed a military solution to the civil war that ended in 2009.

Whichever candidate wins the presidency will have an intricate geopolitical balance to maintain between China and India, both of which hold Sri Lankan debt and are vying for control in the region. (please check this and adjust as necessary) While China is economically secure, Sri Lanka is physically closer to India.

Dissanayake says his government will handle the geopolitical rivalry with utmost care.

Sri Lanka's presidential election will take place Sept. 21. A record 39 candidates were approved to run, though one candidate died since.

Wickremesinghe is also running, largely on public approval for his economic reform plan.

The more reliable opinion polls have, until recently, put Dissanayake at a significant lead over his main rivals, said political analyst Jehan Perera. “Regardless of their accuracy, AKD is a viable candidate to win the presidency,” he said, referring to Dissanayake by his initials.

“Those who want change above all will prefer to vote for AKD as he has the least connections with the business and political elites who have been running the country," he added.

Krishan Francis And Bharatha Mallawarachi, The Associated Press

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Now Ann Coulter Is Begging Donald Trump to ‘STFU’

    Days after Ann Coulter was widely criticized for her comments about Gus Walz, the controversial author is offering Donald Trump some sage advice.“ATTN DONALD TRUMP: The Harris campaign is demanding a rule change of NOT muting mics at the debates. Why? They’re betting you won’t STFU and will lose the debate - as you did with Biden. 1. DON’T AGREE TO THE RULE CHANGE. 2. Learn to STFU,” Coulter quipped to her 2.1 million followers Monday.Coulter’s latest rant refers to the microphone debate that wa

  • Trump Says We ‘Gotta’ Restrict the First Amendment

    The former president vowed to torch free-speech protections days after RFK Jr. touted him as anti-censorship

  • RFK Jr. Confronted by Fox on Cheryl Hines Drama

    The first question Robert F. Kennedy Jr. received when he sat down with Fox News Sunday host Shannon Bream for his first big TV interview after dropping out of the presidential race and endorsing Donald Trump was about reported text messages he sent recently in which he referred to Trump as a “terrible human being,” “barely human,” and “probably a sociopath.” By the end of the interview, he was confronted with implicit and explicit disapproval from his own family. Kennedy did not dispute the ver

  • Trump aides desperately trying to stop him golfing and focus on election as critic says he’s ‘lost his mojo’: Report

    Former Trump White House spokesperson says ‘he seems to be phoning it in, running a remarkably low-energy, undisciplined campaign’

  • Rachel Maddow Laughs at How Trump Rallies ‘Are Getting a Little Bit Weird’ | Video

    The MSNBC host looks at how Trump appears to have caused Kari Lake, one of his most loyal supporters, to lose a crucial endorsement The post Rachel Maddow Laughs at How Trump Rallies ‘Are Getting a Little Bit Weird’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Trump aides are packing his schedule with events to try to stop him from just golfing and sulking: report

    He appears to be getting more frustrated as the race progresses. This comes as his allies criticize him for veering off message in his speeches.

  • I can't bring myself to vote for Trump. But let me tell you why other conservatives can.

    In the face of two candidates entirely unfit for the presidency, I will abstain.

  • Kari Lake urged to get off the stage at Arizona Trump rally: ‘Wrap asap’

    Democratic opponent Ruben Gallego says ‘MAGA Republicans’ are ‘finally catching up to the rest of Arizona’

  • Gen. McMaster’s blistering account of the Trump White House

    Until now, Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster has held his fire about his stint in the Trump White House. McMaster served with distinction in key American conflicts of the past decades: the Gulf War, the Iraq War, and the Afghan War, but as McMaster recounts in his new book, “At War with Ourselves: My Tour of Duty in the Trump White House,” in some ways, his most challenging tour as a soldier was his last one: serving as the national security adviser to a notoriously mercurial president.

  • 'Coward': Critics Mock Trump After Late-Night Freakout Over Kamala Harris Debate

    The former president suggested he may not debate the vice president after all.

  • Harris leading Trump by 7 points: Poll

    Vice President Harris holds a 7-point edge over former President Trump nationally in a poll released Friday, marking the latest gain for the Democratic presidential candidate as the general election approaches. The survey from from Fairleigh Dickinson University found Harris leading Trump nationally with 50 percent support to 43 percent, while 7 percent of respondents…

  • Donald Trump Backpedals on Elon Musk’s Cabinet Role: ‘He Can’t, Really’

    After maybe getting carried away with the heady blossoming of a bromance for the ages, Donald Trump appears to be rowing back on his promise to give billionaire Elon Musk a role in his administration if he wins in November.In an interview with Reuters last week, the Republican presidential nominee described the Tesla CEO as “a very smart guy,” adding, “I certainly would” in response to whether he’d consider awarding Musk a role in his administration.Just hours later, Musk followed up with a post

  • JD Vance’s Neighbors Erupt After Secret Service Closes Park

    JD Vance’s neighbors have slammed the vice presidential candidate after the Secret Service closed and barricades a park near his home in Alexandria, Virginia.The city announced that it would be closing the Judy Lowe Neighborhood Park on Sunday and an adjacent block would be restricted to residents only after the Secret Service ramped up measures for Donald Trump’s running mate.“Beginning Sunday, August 25, and in response to a request from the United States Secret Service (USSS), the Judy Lowe N

  • Maggie Haberman Says This DNC Dig Really 'Got Under' Trump's Skin

    "The more that Trump reacts self-destructively, the better Democrats feel it is for them," Haberman said of the former president.

  • Tennessee Republican leaders threaten to withhold funds as Memphis preps to put guns on the ballot

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee's top Republican leaders on Monday threatened to withhold tens of millions of dollars in state funding from left-leaning Memphis should leaders continue with plans to place three local gun control initiatives on the November ballot.

  • Trump Flashes ‘Unusual’ Thumbs Up and Smile at Graves of Fallen Marines

    Donald Trump was photographed smiling and giving an awkward thumbs up Monday at the graves of fallen Marines in Arlington National Cemetery.The former president’s demeanor was criticized online as many were puzzled—and others outright offended—that he’d give his signature smirk and hand gesture at such a sensitive site.“Smiling thumbs up at the grave is unusual to say the least,” posted Adam Kinzinger, a former Republican lawmaker who’s a lieutenant colonel in the Air National Guard.Read more at

  • Trump appears to undercut his campaign’s efforts over microphone rules at debate

    Former President Donald Trump appeared to undercut his campaign’s efforts to keep the same rules in place for his debate against Vice President Kamala Harris next month.

  • Trump campaign disputes Foo Fighters claim song use was unauthorized

    Former President Trump’s campaign is disputing the Foo Fighters’s claim that the use of its song “My Hero” during a campaign rally was unauthorized. A spokesperson for the Foo Fighters said in a statement to The Hill late Sunday the band did not give permission to the Trump campaign to use the song at a…

  • Opinion: Ignore my brother Bobby, Max Kennedy says

    That my brother Bobby has pledged allegiance to Trump, a man who demonstrates no adherence to our family's values, is inconceivable to me.

  • Arizona Police Association backs Gallego, dealing blow to Lake

    The Arizona Police Association announced Monday it is throwing its weight behind Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) in the Arizona Senate race, despite endorsing Republican Kari Lake in her gubernatorial bid last cycle. “As a Marine combat veteran, we know Congressman Gallego understands the complexities of modern policing in American society today, while at the same time…