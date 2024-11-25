St Andrew’s Day 2024: Why is it celebrated and do Scots get a day off?

St Andrew’s Day, which is on November 30 every year, is an occasion for Scots to celebrate their patron saint St Andrew.

The Scottish celebration is also known as the Feast of Saint Andrew. Much like St George’s Day in England, St Patrick’s Day in Ireland, and St David’s Day in Wales, the annual event involves families and friends celebrating their nation’s rich culture.

The day has been celebrated for more than a thousand years dating back as early as 1000 AD. However, it wasn’t until the 18th century that the annual celebration became commonplace.

St Andrew became the official patron saint after Scotland declared its independence in 1320. The ancient town of St Andrews was named and claimed as his final resting place. His story went on to shape many different aspects of Scottish culture, including the blue and white flag of Scotland, also known as the St Andrew's Cross.

Who was St Andrew?

Andrew was Jesus Christ’s first disciple and an apostle, according to the New Testament.

He is the brother of Simon Peter and a son of Jonah and preached the teachings of Jesus around the globe.

St Andrew’s blessings were felt far and wide beyond Scotland. As such, he is also a patron saint in many other countries including Russia, Spain, Romania, Barbados and Ukraine.

St Andrew was crucified on an X-shaped cross in Greece on 30 November 60 AD, which is now represented by the white cross of the Scottish flag.

What happens on St Andrew’s Day and is it a bank holiday?

The Scottish Parliament declared the day a bank holiday in 2006. However, banks are not required to close unless they want to.

If St Andrew’s Day falls on a weekend, the bank holiday is then moved to the following Monday. It will fall on a Saturday this year, which means it will be a bank holiday on Monday, December 2.

The day involves Scots in Scotland and elsewhere celebrating all aspects of Scottish culture and heritage.

Traditional Scottish food such as haggis, music and dancing are part of the festivities and many celebrate until the early morning hours.

What events are happening in London?

A London Kilt Run is taking place on the Saturday, November 30 from 1pm. The run will begin from the Robert Burns Statue on London Embankment and cover 10km of central London.

Anyone who wants a last minute spot can visit here for more information and contact details.

There are also celebrations on the Friday, November 29 at St Thomas' Church Balham as band Fiddle Paradiddle join in on an event to celebrate.

The band said they would be celebrating “the patron saint of Scotland the only way we know how - dancing wildly, drinking whisky, and eating tasty tasty fare”.

They added: “Once again we've brought in our favourites caterers, Julia's Kitchen, to provide a meal of Stovies followed by home made shortbread!

“With a fully stocked bar, massive dance floor, and all the fairy lights in South West London - there is no better place to celebrate the home of television, Billy Connolly and deep fried pizza. Try it, you won't regret it. I mean you will, but anyway.

“Grab your mates and come and join us for a massive ceilidh for all things Scottish!”

For more information and tickets visit here.