St. Andrew’s students meet the teachers

- People
Mom Accidentally Runs 12-Year-Old Daughter Over During First Day School Drop-Off: 'A Tragedy'
The incident took place on Aug. 12 near Booker Middle School in Sarasota, Florida
- The Canadian Press
Judge says Maine can forbid discrimination by religious schools that take state tuition money
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine didn't violate the U.S. constitutional rights of religious schools by requiring them to abide by the state's antidiscrimination law to receive taxpayer-funded tuition assistance, a federal judge ruled. But the judge also acknowledged that a higher court will ultimately have the final say.
- Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Judge blocks Texas from releasing this year’s A-F school accountability ratings
The ruling marks the fifth consecutive year Texas families have not received a full picture of their schools’ ratings, which are used to determine how they are performing.
- The Conversation
International students will offer a big boost to the US economy this back-to-school season
Every year, international students offer a welcome infusion of financial aid to communities across the US.
- Belleville News-Democrat
Here are the new school leaders in the metro-east. Learn about their backgrounds, salaries
The BND has contacted new principals and superintendents for the 2024-25 school year and asked them to complete a detailed questionnaire.
- The Canadian Press
Sister of dead firefighter calls for safety overhaul of N.S. firefighting school
HALIFAX — The sister of a firefighter who died during a training exam at the Nova Scotia Firefighters School says the program needs an overhaul to improve its safety standards.
- HuffPost
A Shady Scam Is Targeting College Kids And Parents. Here's How To Spot It.
Paying for college is costly, and unfortunately, so is falling for this scam.
- BuzzFeed
The Democratic Party Has Chosen A Former Public School Teacher As Their VP Pick, So We're Asking Teachers How This Impacts Their Vote In November
Teachers, we want to hear from you!
- CBC
N.S. firefighter's family pushes for school to close following death
Skyler Blackie's bunker gear, including his pants and boots, sit on the floor of his parents' basement in tribute along with dozens of smiling photos of the young fallen firefighter.The 28-year-old died following a routine training procedure at the Nova Scotia Firefighters School in Waverley, N.S., in March 2019. The expired extinguisher he was using exploded."Unfortunately the fire extinguisher he chose was well out of date. It hadn't been inspected since 2004, so we don't know why the fire sch
- The State
SC students are hungry for information so allow their teachers to teach | Opinion
Teachers want students to become engaged citizens who don’t resort to “Well, my mama says …” as the basis for their positions. It’s difficult as is.
- WXYZ-Detroit Videos
Vape-sniffing dog helps detect nicotine, THC in St. Clair Shores schools
At Lakeview High School, the band is getting ready for the school year — and so is Moose. Moose is not your average pup — but a member of security team Zebra K-9.
- KGTV - San Diego Scripps
Migrant children living in park start school, community rallies to support
Three sisters living in tents at Cesar Chavez Park experienced a special first day at Perkins Elementary School, thanks to the generosity of a local woman who was inspired by their story.
- WPTV- West Palm Beach Scripps
New school year features new athletic center at South Fork High School
Martin County Superintendent Michael Maine said the new school year started off great in his district on Monday. The superintendent got a look at the new gymnasium and media center at South Fork High School.
- The Daily Beast
Trump Hints He’ll Flee to Venezuela If He Loses the Election: ‘Far Safer’
Donald Trump on Monday appeared to suggest he’d flee to Venezuela if he loses the election. “If something happens with this election, which would be a horror show, we’ll meet the next time in Venezuela,” Trump told Elon Musk during their X interview. Trump explained the South American nation—where at least 23 people have been killed in recent violent crackdowns on political protests—will be “a far safer place to meet than our country.” Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest s
- HuffPost
Mocking New Billboards Troll Trump To His Face Right Outside His Favorite Golf Courses
George Conway’s PAC has “strategically placed” more than a dozen billboards to ensure the former president sees them.
- USA TODAY Opinion
Trump rambles, slurs his way through Elon Musk interview. It was an unmitigated disaster.
Donald Trump's campaign took another hit with a disastrous, glitchy X interview with Elon Musk that left many wondering if the former president is OK.
- Rolling Stone
After Trump’s Disastrous Musk Interview, Harris Mocks ‘Rich Guys’ Who Can’t Run a Livestream
The conversation on X was marred with technical problems that delayed the platform's event
- HuffPost
JD Vance Dragged For Hypocrisy After Drag Photo Surfaces
An old photo appearing to show the Republican vice presidential nominee in a blonde wig and a dress quickly went viral.
- HuffPost
Stephen Colbert Takes Trump’s Reported Sexist Slur And Fires It Right Back At Him
The “Late Show” host gives the former president a blunt reminder about karma.
- HuffPost
Ex-Aide Breaks Down Why She Thinks Donald Trump Is Starting To 'Spiral'
"That's what happens when he gets desperate," Sarah Matthews told MSNBC.