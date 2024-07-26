St. Andrews seeks another playoff appearance as season near
Football fans can almost start to hear the tailgates and the band getting warmed up as the season nears.
Football fans can almost start to hear the tailgates and the band getting warmed up as the season nears.
Céline Dion and Lady Gaga are performing a duet at the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony. Here's how much they are reportedly being paid for one song.
One sport appeared for the first time in Tokyo four years ago but isn't back this year.
The Fever are currently on a month-long break due to the Sumemr Olympics, in which members of the WNBA will be vying for a gold medal in women’s basketball
PARIS — Bev Priestman's time at the Paris Olympics ended before the opening ceremony.
Former Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs has been convicted on two counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty charges. Tuscaloosa County District Judge Joanne Jannik sentenced Buggs on July 19 to a year of hard labor, ordering him to serve 60 days. Buggs, 27, also is not allowed to have or be around firearms or own dogs or cats.
Bright, brilliant and bold.
Missing a short putt can leave scar tissue — just ask Rory McIlroy — but it happens to the best of us. What's worse is to miss the ball completely. That's what happened to British pro Paul Broadhurst, 58, during the first round of the British Senior Open…
The 2024 Paris Olympics kick off in earnest today with the opening ceremonies. Here's the full schedule of streaming and TV events today.
The Nigeria women's basketball team wasn't allowed to board the delegation's boat for the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics, said a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Friday condition of anonymity because the Nigeria delegation has not publicly commented. The team then made its way to the athletes village after being turned away.
TORONTO — Chris Bassitt declared everyone in the Toronto Blue Jays organization should bear the blame for its shoddy season.
Verstappen defended his approach, saying: ‘I am very driven to succeed’.
COLOMBES, France (AP) — Olympians come in all shapes and sizes. Rarely do they come deliberately amputated.
The Seattle Mariners have acquired 2023 All-Star Randy Arozarena in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays.
Las Vegas Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said Friday that the team has addressed a video in which rookie safety Trey Taylor was seen playing with a Kermit the Frog doll dressed in a Patrick Mahomes jersey but the coach didn't elaborate how.
SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium (AP) — When Max Verstappen raced at the Belgian Grand Prix last season, he was cruising to a third straight Formula One world championship.
PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills co-owner Kim Pegula showed significant signs in her recovery from a debilitating cardiac arrest by being escorted to the field by her husband to break the post-practice team huddle on Friday.
NICE, France (AP) — Mallory Swanson scored a pair of goals just moments apart in the first half and the United States opened the Olympics with a 3-0 victory over Zambia on Thursday night, giving new coach Emma Hayes a win in her first major tournament with the team.
Thousands of people gathered Wednesday in Virginia for the 99th year of Chincoteague’s annual Pony Swim.
Team Canada takes to the Seine River with Andre De Grasse and Maude Charron leading the way.
Soccer star Trinity Rodman is NBA legend Dennis Rodman's youngest child