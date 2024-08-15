St Andrew's students start back to school
1st day of school for St. Andrews students kicks off
1st day of school for St. Andrews students kicks off
The incident took place on Aug. 12 near Booker Middle School in Sarasota, Florida
Me watching my Instagram story over and over imagining other people seeing it for the first time.
Lady Louise is well underway with her university education at St Andrews. See details on the one challenge the 20-year-old faces her cousin Prince William didn't.
Collin was institutionalized by his mother Kate Gosselin when he was 12 years old for his alleged "unpredictable and violent behavior"
The actor is a grandfather to kids India, Ace, Lulu, Jules, Gus, Francis Joan, and one on the way
Now that is some interesting stuff.
The couple, who married in 1997, wear revealing black swimwear in the pic
Prince Harry is expected to inherit millions of dollars next month on his 40th birthday—here's why.
"Cancelling subscriptions shouldn't have to take two weeks, a blood sacrifice, a 401k, and half of my liver." —@abstractBiscuit
“Hawai’i, you will always have my heart!" the actress wrote on Instagram, alongside a carousel of colorful photos
Connor McDavid and Lauren Kyle's photos have been revealed to the public by Vogue Australia.
Harper Beckham looked so cute on Victoria Beckham's Instagram wearing white linen trousers which the daughter of David Beckham styled with a black bandeau top.
The supermodel joins the likes of Emily Ratajkowski, Kylie Jenner and Maya Jama, all of whom are itsy bitsy bikini stans. See photos
Coronation Street's Toyah Battersby faces new shock in Nick Tilsley affair story, as she discovers that David Platt knows the truth about their connection.
Jenner shared photos from her special day on Instagram, including a shot of son Aire eyeing her cake
The new film is directed by Francis Ford Coppola's nephew, Robert Schwartzman.
The Princess of Wales might have a sparkly new addition to her royal jewelry rotation
'Live' stars Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos make a rare appearance with daughter Lola as Kelly got honored as a Disney Legend at the D23 event in Los Angeles.
"Socks with slides or sandals, as we call them. These are what our fathers and grandfathers wore. Socks with sandals were only worn by younger people classed as geeks! It's a hideous look that I’ll never understand."
If there were an Olympics for being smugly wrong, these people would be gold medalists.