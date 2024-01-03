St. Anne students ‘Get Switched on!’

St. Anne Catholic High School has become the first in Canada to offer automotive students a chance to get ‘Switched On.”

The school has purchased a ‘Switch’ electric vehicle educational kit car, so Grade 12 students can learn what the future of the automotive manufacturing sector will look like and perhaps choose that field as a well-paying career.

Over the course of each semester, senior students are taught to assemble the car, which resembles a dune buggy, learning the intricacies of electric vehicle assembly every step of the way.

Once finished, students can disassemble the vehicle, so the next group of students can repeat the process during the following semester.

The Switch vehicle has a 108-horsepower electric motor and has the capacity to reach speeds of up to 90 miles per hour.

“With the impending opening of the new NextStar Energy battery plant, and all of the associated jobs there, and in related sectors, we felt this was the perfect time to start providing our students with the hands-on practical knowledge they’ll need to find employment in the electric vehicle industry,” said John Ulicny, executive superintendent at the WECDSB.

The kit comes with curriculum resources, however St. Anne Science Department head Dawn Herdman shares that she has spent considerable time finding ways to incorporate lessons about the SWITCH car, and electric vehicles in general, into existing curriculum for all science students so that they will be well versed in the language of the industry.

“In the Grade 9 electricity unit, for instance, all of the exercises around calculating voltage, current and resistance are in the context of an electric vehicle,” said Herdman. “In Grade 10 chemistry and biology, we’ve incorporated lessons around electro-chemistry, climate change and how the electric vehicle sector can be a part of the solution. It’s really all about getting them ready to move into the jobs of the future in this rapidly growing sector.”

Story continues

Zachary Simpson and Angelina Beecroft are exploring the option of a potential career choice in the industry, with an emphasis on the electrical side of the field.

“It’s really cool to be among the first set of students in Canada to be able to learn this technology,” said Simpson

Beecroft concurs, “It’s definitely different from the usual auto class. We all have our certain sections of the car that we are building - while we learn and help each other out.”

NextStar Energy CEO Joe Araujo said he is extremely impressed by the work the students at St. Anne are doing.

“This is a wonderful initiative, and it’s helping students acquire the knowledge and skills they’ll need to find meaningful employment in a truly transformative industry,” he said. “It’s very encouraging to see the school, and the board moving in this direction.”

The vehicle can accelerate from zero to 60 miles per hour in six seconds and carries a 11-kilowatt-hour battery.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for students to get hands-on experience,” said Gianni Pizzuto, the transportation technology teacher championing the program.

“They’re so intrigued by the new technology. It’s definitely creating a buzz around the school.”

Matt Weingarden, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter