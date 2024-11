CBC

Sixteen months after Canada Life took over the administration of the Public Service Health Care Plan (PSHCP), hundreds of thousands of federal retirees are hoping to avoid similar problems now that their dental plan is under the same provider."I have some dental work coming up that has to be done. I've seen the history [with the PSHCP], I've seen how these claims have been handled," said Debbie Myers, who's been retired from the federal public service since 2020 after working for the government