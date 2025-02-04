St. Augustine Marching 100 perform at Super Bowl Opening Night

CBC

U.S. President Donald Trump dropped his plan to levy tariffs on Canada for at least 30 days after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a series of commitments on Monday to improve border security.That means there's a ceasefire in a trade war that had the potential to inflict major economic pain on workers and businesses on both sides of the border.The country can let out a collective sigh of relief — at least for now. Trump signalled he's not yet done with Canada, saying today he's still looking f