St. Clair County seeks help in finding missing teenager last seen in Belleville area

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager last seen in the Belleville area.

Nye’Eshia A. Hamilton, 18, was last seen on Sept. 19, according to a news release Friday from the sheriff’s department.

Hamilton could be in the St. Louis area, according to family members cited in the news release.

Hamilton is a Black female, 5-foot-6 and weighs 108 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have information about her whereabouts, contact Investigator Christian Gatlin at the sheriff’s department at 618-825-5718.