St. Dom's repeats as Southern D champ

- Miami Herald
Poll: Give us your thoughts on the hit that injured Panthers’ Aleksander Barkov
Star Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov left Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers on Monday after taking a high hit from star Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl.
- The Canadian Press
Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa to their practice roster
HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats signed American quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa to the practice roster Monday.
- FTW Outdoors
‘Insane’ black bear fight caught on video in Yukon wilderness
“The speed and power is mind-blowing. You can see some of the blows delivered knock each other off their feet."
- People
Rory McIlroy Calls Off Divorce: Golfer and Wife Erica Reveal They’ve ‘Resolved Our Differences’
The couple have called off their divorce after filing on May 11, in Palm Beach, Fla.
- USA TODAY Sports
Why didn't Caitlin Clark make Olympic team? Women's national team committee chair explains
Jen Rizzotti, chair of the women's national team committee, said USA Basketball stuck to selection criteria in leaving Caitlin Clark off Olympic team.
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
Padraig Harrington believes giving up this food for five years helped him reach the World Golf Hall of Fame
"Everything was about my performance in golf."
- USA TODAY Sports
Who hit the 10 longest home runs in MLB history?
Homers draw crowds. Here are the ten longest home runs in MLB history.
- USA TODAY Sports
Who will win the next Super Bowl? 2024 NFL power rankings using Super Bowl 2025 odds
The NFL draft and the bulk of free agency is over, so who are the early favorites to win a title next season? Here are the latest odds.
- USA TODAY Sports
MLB farm systems ranked from worst to best by top prospects
The future is now! Here's how every MLB team's farm system ranks as we approach the midway point of the 2024 season.
- People
Xander Schauffele Reveals 'Embarrassing' Golf Loss to Michael Jordan: 'He Beat Me Straight Up'
Schauffele, who won the most recent PGA championship, admitted he tried to trash talk the NBA legend
- The Canadian Press
With Shohei Ohtani out of the picture, get ready for what could be a wide open race for AL MVP
Twice in the last three years, Shohei Ohtani won American League MVP honors unanimously.
- The Canadian Press
Steady decline in youth hockey participation in Canada raises concerns about the future of the sport
BRAMPTON, Ontario (AP) — All four ice rinks at Susan Fennell Sportsplex are full of action on this winter Saturday morning, the air filled with the sound of hockey skates grinding through ice and pucks clanging off the glass.
- People
NBA Star James Harden's Girlfriend Caught the Bouquet at Friend’s Wedding — and His Reaction Isn’t What You’d Expect
The Los Angeles Clippers guard had a look of pure shock and terror on his face in the hilarious now-viral video
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
Tiger Woods’ secret weapon this week at the U.S. Open? It could be his ‘Player Support’
"I trust him with my swing and my game. He's seen it more than anybody else in the world."
- Yahoo Sports
U.S. Open tee times: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele will go head-to-head-to-head
Tiger Woods gets morning-afternoon tee times in Rounds 1 and 2.
- The Canadian Press
Matthew Tkachuk poised to re-enter Edmonton fray with Panthers up 2-0 in Cup final
SUNRISE — Matthew Tkachuk was once public enemy No. 1 in Edmonton.
- BBC
Federer rejects 'effortless' theory in graduation speech
Roger Federer shares the lessons he learned from a legendary tennis career at a graduation ceremony in the United States.
- Stretty News
Manchester United backed to make move for former Manchester City attacker
Manchester United are looking at a number of strikers in the summer transfer window.The Red Devils plan to sign a new attacker after the departure of Anthony Martial from the club.The Frenchman left O...
- USA TODAY Sports
NBA mock draft: Zaccharie Risacher and Alex Sarr remain 1-2; Reed Sheppard climbing
Who will go No. 1 in the 2024 NBA draft? Will the Spurs find the right player to put alongside Victor Wembanyama? Where will Purdue's Zach Edey go?
- Yahoo Sports
Dan Hurley turns down six-year, $70 million Lakers deal to stay at UConn
Hurley, coming off of back-to-back NCAA championships, turned down a major payday to stay with the Huskies.