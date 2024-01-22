Advertisement

St Ives car crash leaves driver in critical condition

BBC
·1 min read
The A1123, between Houghton and St Ives in Cambridgeshire
The crash happened on the A1123, between Houghton and St Ives in Cambridgeshire

A man is in a critical condition and another was seriously injured in a crash involving three vehicles.

It happened at about 01:40 GMT on Sunday on the A1123, between Houghton and St Ives in Cambridgeshire.

The driver of a silver Toyota Corolla sustained critical injuries while the driver of a red Vauxhall Astra was seriously injured.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash, which also involved a white Renault Trafic van.

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830