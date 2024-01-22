St Ives car crash leaves driver in critical condition

The crash happened on the A1123, between Houghton and St Ives in Cambridgeshire

A man is in a critical condition and another was seriously injured in a crash involving three vehicles.

It happened at about 01:40 GMT on Sunday on the A1123, between Houghton and St Ives in Cambridgeshire.

The driver of a silver Toyota Corolla sustained critical injuries while the driver of a red Vauxhall Astra was seriously injured.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash, which also involved a white Renault Trafic van.

