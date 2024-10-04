St. James Art Show returns Oct. 4

Latest Stories
- The Hockey News
Toronto Maple Leafs Send 20 Players to Toronto Marlies
10 forwards, seven defensemen, three goalies sent to AHL, one placed on waivers for purposes of reassignment
- The Hockey News - Edmonton Oilers
Rugged Ex-Oiler Doesn't Make New Team
The former Edmonton Oilers forward was trying to join the Detroit Red Wings.
- The Hockey News - Boston Bruins
Former Bruins Goalie to Miss Entire Season
This is tough news for the former Bruins goaltender.
- Yahoo News Canada
Frustrated fans torch Blue Jays brass, Mark Shapiro over decision to keep GM Ross Atkins: 'Pathetic franchise'
It was an absolutely disastrous 2024 season for the Blue Jays, and Wednesday's end-of-year press conference did nothing but infuriate the fanbase even more.
- The Hockey News - Boston Bruins
Ex-Bruins Tough Guy Placed on Waivers
This former Boston Bruins defenseman has been placed on waivers by the Calgary Flames.
- The Hockey News - Las Vegas Golden Knights
BREAKING: Resolution Has Been Reached Between The Golden Knights and Robin Lehner Situation
A resolution has been reached regarding the situation between Robin Lehner and the Vegas Golden Knights.
- Hello!
Prince George's daring new hobby revealed – 'He absolutely loves it'
Prince George has been able to experience a lot of things during his life and during a meeting with Olympic stars, Prince William revealed that the youngster had a new hair-raising new hobby
- The Hockey News - Boston Bruins
Ex-Bruins Goalie Signs With New Team
This former Boston Bruins goalie has found a new home for the season.
- Washington Post
A reporter keeps asking about Caitlin Clark. Players want her banned.
One day last week, with her team, the Connecticut Sun, in a first-round playoff series against WNBA star Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever, guard DiJonai Carrington was surrounded by a group of reporters. Carrington had swatted Clark in the face while reaching for the ball in the previous game, leaving her with a black eye. USA Today columnist Christine Brennan had a question: Did you do that on purpose?Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Was
- USA TODAY Sports
NHL predictions for 2024-25 season: Who will win Stanley Cup, top awards?
The 2024-25 NHL season is about to begin. Who will win the Stanley Cup, divisions and top individual awards?
- The Hockey News - Minnesota Wild
Inside Marc-Andre Fleury's Newest, Greatest Prank
Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury pulled off an incredible prank on Tuesday.
- People
Angel Reese Loses $100,000 Bet to Shaquille O’Neal: ‘I Guess I Owe Him’
During a recent meetup with O’Neal, the WNBA star challenged him to make a basketball shot from the free throw line for $100,000
- Yahoo Sports
Fantasy Football Sleepers: Several backup RBs with potential to gain ground in Week 5
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski offers up several sleepers to consider in Week 5 as bye weeks kick off.
- The Hockey News - Edmonton Oilers
Leon Draisaitl Dominates, Olivier Rodrigue Struggles In Meltdown To Kraken
Leon Draisaitl collected a goal and an assist in the Oilers 6-2 loss in Seattle on Wednesday.
- Yahoo Sports
Fantasy Football: 6 players who will make or break your Week 5 lineups
Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts discusses several players she predicts will make or break your lineups in Week 5.
- Miami Herald
Cote’s NFL Week 5 picks: Miami Dolphins at Patriots, Bills-Texans, a big 4 upsets and all 14 games
Week 5 of Greg Cote’s NFL picks in the Miami Herald includes Dolphins-Patriots, Bills-Texans Game of the Week, 4 upsets and all 14 games.
- The Canadian Press
Robertson leads Maple Leafs past Red Wings 2-0 in pre-season action
DETROIT — Nick Robertson scored two goals as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Detroit Red Wings 2-0 in NHL pre-season action on Thursday.
- The Hockey News - Vancouver Canucks
Two Canucks Prospects Feature On THN's Top 100 NCAA Players To Watch List
Two Vancouver Canucks prospects are featured on The Hockey News' NCAA players to watch list.
- Canadian Press Videos
Blue Jays execs look to future after disappointing season
The Toronto Blue Jays have already made changes to their coaching staff after a 74-win season left them in last place in the American League East. Team president Mark Shapiro says general manager Ross Atkins will continue in his current role though as the club looks to become a contender again in 2025. (Oct. 2, 2024)
- Yahoo Sports
Fantasy Football Week 5 matchups to exploit: All systems go for these young WRs!
Be sure to target these favorable matchups from fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri when setting your lineups in Week 5!