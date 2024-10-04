St. James Art Show returns Oct. 4

Washington Post

One day last week, with her team, the Connecticut Sun, in a first-round playoff series against WNBA star Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever, guard DiJonai Carrington was surrounded by a group of reporters. Carrington had swatted Clark in the face while reaching for the ball in the previous game, leaving her with a black eye. USA Today columnist Christine Brennan had a question: Did you do that on purpose?Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Was