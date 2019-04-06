St. John's runner shatters Simon Fraser University steeplechase record

In the final few weeks of her running career at Simon Fraser University in British Columbia, Julia Howley of St. John's is unleashing a strong finishing kick.

At the Stanford Invitational in Palo Alta, Calif., on March 29, the 22-year-old tore apart the field in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase event.

"I had a really good race and I was able to set a NCAA Division II-leading time [10:03.19]," she said over the phone from SFU's Burnaby campus.

"I'm really happy with how it's set me up for the rest of the season."

Howley beat second-place finisher Abby Caldwell of Iowa State by more than 27 seconds, and her time shattered the 2007 SFU record of 10:26.83 set by Meredith MacGregor.

Submitted by Crash Kamon More

It's also the fastest 3,000-metre steeplechase race ever run in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference as Howley bested the 2014 time of Western Washington University's Katelyn Steen, 10:13.01.

"It's something that has been on my radar for a while," Howley said.

"I did a few steeplechases last year so I knew I was capable of being under the record."

Howley is in her fifth year at SFU, the lone Canadian university to compete in the United States in the National Collegiate Athletic Association's Division II.

She sat out part of last season so tht she could use her final bit of eligibility to run in this outdoor track season.

Submitted by Crash Kamon More

The steeplechase is a relatively new event for the runner, who started competing in the race only last year.

"I used to be a figure skater so I'm pretty good at jumping and landing on my feet," said Howley.

"I thought this might be the challenge — running 3,000 metres, which I am pretty good at — and adding some jumps in there."

Tale of two talented townies in B.C.

A few days before Howley's record run, another St. John's Julia was honoured by Simon Fraser University.

Cross-country and track running star Julia Howard was inducted into SFU's Hall of Fame.

Howard attended SFU from 2003-2006, winning 10 individual championships, seven relay team championships and represented Canada at the 2007 and 2009 World University Championships.

When the news hit Twitter in St. John's it created a bit of a confusion; who was inducted into the Hall of Fame, Julia Howard or Julia Howley?

Story continues