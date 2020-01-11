St. John's Edge glad to be home after 'wild' start to season on the road

After losing their first four games on the road, getting stranded due to a snowstorm and nearly missing their home opener, the St. John's Edge are glad to be back at home.

Head coach Steve Marcus says the season started with "a wild two weeks" for the team.

"The schedule gods [weren't] very good to us when the schedules came out. We started on a six-game, 10-day road trip," he told the St. John's Morning Show.

Things got more complicated, Marcus said, when the team's flight home from Halifax on Sunday night was cancelled, as St. John's was getting buried in 40 centimetres of snow.

The team was rebooked on a flight leaving Monday morning, which was also later cancelled, before the 14 players and coaches were able to find their way onto a Tuesday morning fight — just hours before a game at Mile One Centre.

"Went to the Air Canada counter and the lady at the counter worked her magic and was able to get us all on a flight that left Tuesday morning at 7:50 a.m.," said Marcus.

"Landed in St. John's at 10:50 a.m., dropped the boys back off at their houses at around 11 a.m. and tipped off the home opener at 7 p.m. that night."

Edge draw even

Despite the trying start to the season, the Edge have evened out their record at four wins and four losses, good enough for third in their division.

Marcus said the team is building some momentum and will take advantage of a lengthy break to rest up and get healthy before taking on the Sudbury Five in front of home fans on Jan. 21.

"We've got a really, really good group of guys, guys who wanna be in St. John's, guys who enjoy playing basketball for a living and don't take that for granted," he said.

"We're, I think, the best market in the league, basketball fans-wise."

