St. John's Edge won't start 2019-20 season until after Christmas

Basketball fans in St. John's will have to wait a little longer this year to take in a game, after the National Basketball League of Canada announced a late start to its season.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, the NBL said the 2019-20 season would tip off on Dec. 26, which is Boxing Day.

Last year's NBL season started in mid November.

The 10-team league is facing some uncertainty, with both the Cape Breton Highlanders and Saint John Riptide citing financial difficulties, and looking to take a year off.

Meanwhile, the St. John's Edge has not announced when it will start its training camp.

The Edge, as well as the Newfoundland Growlers, are still working through a lease agreement with St. John's Sports and Entertainment for the use of Mile One Centre.

Last season, the St. John's Edge set an NBL attendance record, but the season wasn't without its struggles for the team.

Back in May, Carl English said the league's "stupid" roster rules made it hard to replace injured players, adding "the whole league needs to assessed."

