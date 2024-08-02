In St. John's, Golf Avenue murder suspects aren't strangers to court, documents show

Bradley Morrell, left, and Jason Wells are two of the three suspects who were charged on Thursday with second-degree murder in St. John's. (CBC - image credit)

The three suspects accused of killing a man on a residential street in St. John's on Wednesday each boast a hefty rap sheet, with some criminal convictions dating back to 1988.

Their respective crimes — 220 altogether — include theft, robbery, and assault.

Veronica Whalen, Jason Wells and Bradley Morrell were all charged with second-degree murder in provincial court on Thursday. All three had been involved in a short standoff on Golf Avenue the day before, which led to a shelter-in-place order for the neighbourhood as police coaxed them outside Whalen and Well's home and into custody.

The trio are accused of killing Dylan Jordan on the street outside their residence before barricading themselves inside.

Members of Jordan's family declined to speak to CBC News about his death. Police, meanwhile, won't say how Jordan was killed and whether it involved a weapon. A police spokesperson said Jordan was known to the accused.

Court documents show Whalen had been living at 3A Golf Avenue since at least 2018, and Wells since 2019.

On Thursday, an eviction notice dated July 31 remained taped to the door of the residence, a property owned by Newfound Rentals.

Whalen has 32 criminal convictions stretching back to 2013, while Wells has 81 convictions spanning the last 36 years.

Morrell, who didn't live with Whalen and Wells, has 107 convictions under his belt.

The three are set to next appear in court on Aug. 20.

